Who is Heavy D Sparks? Age, family, career, merch, TV shows, profiles, net worth

If you are a fan of automobiles, trucks, and car shows, then you have probably heard of the Diesel Brothers, an American reality show. It airs on the Discovery Channel and already has three seasons. One of the cast members is Dave Sparks, alias Heavy D Sparks.

Heavy D Sparks is an American entrepreneur, custom vehicle builder, and social media personality from Salt Lake City, Utah. Together with his best friend, Diesel Dave Kiley, they run a company called DieselSellerz.

Heavy D Sparks' profiles

Full Name Dave Sparks Nickname Heavy D Sparks Date of birth June 18, 1977, or 1978 Age 44 or 45 (As of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Hometown United States of America Nationality American Current residence United States Gender Male Profession Reality TV Show Star, Custom Vehicle Builder, Entrepreneur Height 6'5″ Weight 99 kg Eyes Colour Brown Hair Colour Brown Body Type Slim Mother Lisa Tanner Sparks Siblings Three Marital Status Married Wife Ashley Bennett Sparks Children Charley, Beau, and Mack College Webster State University Social media Instagram YouTube Facebook Net worth $8 million

What is Heavy D Sparks' age?

Sparks was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America. However, his exact year of birth is unknown, but it is estimated he has born between 1977 and 1978. He is between 44 to 45 years as of 2022.

Who are Heavy D Sparks' parents?

Dave is the fourth child in his family. His mother is Lisa Tanner Sparks, and he is fond of posting her pictures on his Instagram handle. Unfortunately, he lost his father when he was 21 years. His father succumbed to a brain disease.

Who is Heavy D Sparks' wife?

The Discovery TV star is a father to three kids. His wife is Ashley Bennet Sparks, and she is the mother of his kids. They met in 2008; a year later, they tied the knot in Holy matrimony.

Who are Heavy D Sparks' kids?

Together with his wife, they are blessed with three kids; Beau, Charley and Mack, the youngest. The happy family resides in Arizona, Utah.

Heavy D Sparks' education

Sparks has been interested in cars and trucks since childhood and has always wanted to make his career in the automotive industry. That inspired him to take a course in auto-mechanics and fabrication. While in college, he started getting more knowledge about vehicles and increased his skills.

Heavy D Sparks' career

Dave and his friend Dave Kiley, aka Diesel Dave, are the owners of Dieselsellerz, a company that deals with customising diesel-guzzling vehicles. The company also enables people to buy and sell diesel trucks and vehicles. Sparks' interest in cars can be traced to his teenage years when he studied auto-mechanics and fabrication. After college, he worked with several garages, gathering valuable experiences.

His very first build was a 1976 Yamaha YZ80. He has gone on to perfect the art and has assembled much more impressive builds. These include a Chevy Duramax, a Mega Ram Runner, an F100 race truck, and a 1969 Chevy C10.

Heavy D Sparks' TV shows

He also appears on the television show Diesel Brothers. Together with his crew, they demonstrate how to assemble some of the most outrageous diesel-powered vehicles. Throughout the show, Dave is portrayed as an artistic soul who does not put much emphasis on budgetary constraints.

Did Diesel Brothers get cancelled?

No. The Discovery Channel show first aired back on January 4, 2016. The series is still on and doing better.

What is Dave Sparks' height?

According to reports, Sparks measures 6 feet and 5 inches. Additionally, he weighs approximately 95 kgs.

What is Heavy D Sparks' Instagram?

Heavy D is a social media celebrity with more than 3.2M followers on his IG account as of 30 September 2022. He also runs a YouTube channel that he started on May 2, 2015, with the name HeavyDSparks. He uploads trucks and vlogs videos. He has over 2.4M subscribers.

Heavy D Sparks' accident

He took to his YouTube to explain how his friend and partner Diesel almost died following a fatal accident. Watch the whole story here!

What is Heavy D Sparks' net worth?

His net worth is estimated at $8 million. He recently built a new permanent home for the kids to grow up in. But unfortunately, there are few details concerning Heavy D Sparks' house.

So how did Heavy D get his money?

Dave derives his income from his multiple automobile businesses. Additionally, he earns through his reality television show, YouTube, and other avenues. The Heavy D Sparks' merchandise sold to fans online also adds to his vast wealth.

Does Heavy D have a helicopter?

Yes. Heavy D shocks the team with his latest flip of a diesel-powered experimental helicopter. It is a six-door stretched F650 Expedition Camper.

Was Heavy D in the military?

Dave was not in the military but expressed his love for the American military and working with Chuck Norris. In an interview with Fox News, Dave said he was too committed to his businesses and thus did not have time to consider joining the military. However, his father was a Green Beret.

Who is Heavy D Sparks' brother?

Despite the name and physical resemblance, the Diesel Brothers are not real brothers. Instead, they are partners in the automotive company.

Why did Diesel Brothers get sued?

Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment sued the Diesel Brothers in 2016. They accused Sparks and Joshua Stuart of illegally removing pollution control equipment from their diesel trucks and installing defective emission control parts.

The above is everything to know about Heavy D Sparks, a restoration expert who appears on the television show Diesel Brothers. Sparks has a successful career, and his fabrication and restoration company has proved very successful over its long-tenured run in Utah.

