Who is Allie Clifton? Age, husband, salary, profession, profiles, net worth

Allie Clifton is no new name to Lakers fans and basketball enthusiasts in general. She is known as one of the top voices for her strong opinions in the sports world. But who is she? Where is she from?

Allie Clifton is a sports journalist and former college basketball player who is currently the TV pregame host for Los Angeles Lakers telecasts on Spectrum SportsNet. Photo: @al.clifton on Instagram

Allie Clifton's profiles

Full name Allie Bethany Clifton Gender Female Date of birth 30th of January, 1988 Place of birth Van Wert, Ohio, United States Allie Clifton's age 34 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 11 inches (180 centimetres) Weight 67 Kilograms (148 pounds) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Kim Clifton Father Bill Clifton Siblings Abbie Barker and Corey Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Spouse Jason Kalsow School Van Wert High School College University of Toledo Occupation Sports journalist Net worth $1.5 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

How old is Allie Clifton?

She was born on the 30th of January, 1988, in Van Wert, Ohio, United States. As of June 2022, she is 34 years old, and her star sign is Aquarius.

Who are Allie Clifton's parents

She was born to Bill Clifton, a baseball coach and Kim Clifton. Her siblings are Abbie Clifton Barker and Corey Clifton.

Allie Clifton's educational background

Where did Allie go to college? Clifton is an Ohio native who earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sports Analysis and Communications and a Master's Degree in Liberal Studies from The University of Toledo. Following a successful high school basketball career at Van Wert High School, where she captained the school's first and only league championship team.

Allie's basketball success continued at UT. She was a four-year letter winner and three-time co-captain there, guiding the team to the MAC West Division title in 2010. Clifton has also played in The Q during her four years at Toledo, where she competed in the MAC Tournament.

Career

Allie celebrating the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Photo: @al.clifton on Instagram (modified by author)

Bethany is in her third season with the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Sports Net. She is a five-time Emmy Award winner in sports broadcasting, has over ten years of experience as a sideline and sports reporter, and has played competitive basketball for over ten years.

She worked as a sideline reporter for FOX Sports Ohio's Cleveland Cavaliers telecasts, a sideline reporter for the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers), a sports feature reporter for 13 ABC Action News (WTVG), and a colour analyst and sideline reporter for high school and collegiate basketball, volleyball, and track & field on the Buckeye Cable Sports Network (BCSN).

In her spare time, she enjoys giving back to her community and new settings. Allie was the lead MC for the Greater Columbus Sports Commission's Women's Sports Report in 2014. In addition, she was also one of ten notable women chosen to lecture on leadership at the 2016 OHSAA Student Leadership Conference.

Allie is looking forward to moderating the City of Champions Lunch Panel during Cleveland Young Professional Week in June 2017.

Is Allie Clifton still married?

Allie Clifton's husband is Jason Kalsow, an assistant coach who is in his eighth season with the Toledo basketball program and his 10th year overall as a member of Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk's staff. On the 31st of August, 2013, after nearly a year of engagement, the pair exchanged wedding vows and married.

What is Allie Clifton's net worth?

Bethany has made a fortune from her career as a sports journalist. Although Allie Clifton's salary is unknown, she has a net worth of $1.5 million.

Allie Clifton has become a household name in the American sports world. She has created a massive fanbase for herself, which is always on time to watch her shows.

