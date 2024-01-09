Veteran filmmaker Duma Ntando called for the Market Theatre in Newtown to be named after John Kani

Ndlovu said that he wished that it could be renamed to Kani while he is still alive

The founder of Word of Mouth Productions also questioned the reason behind places being named after people only after they have died

The Umkhokha: The Curse creator, Duma Ndlovu, called for the Market Theatre to be named after a legend and veteran in the theatre industry. This came after the Durban government pushed for The Playhouse Theatre to be named after the late Mbongeni Ngema.

Duma Ndlovu wants The Market Theatre to be named after John Kani

The veteran playwright and creator of Muvhango and Uzalo shared his reasons for wanting the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, to be named after the legendary veteran John Kani.

According to ZiMoja, Ndlovu wished that the theatre could be renamed while Kaniis still alive and should be done after one had died. He said:

"I wish to endorse the proposal to rename the Playhouse Theatre as the Mbongeni Ngema Theatre. Additionally, I pose a crucial question: Why is it customary to wait until an individual has passed away before naming places in their honour?

"Can't we recognise and celebrate them while they are still alive? The Athol Fugard Theatre in Cape Town serves as a commendable precedent for acknowledging individuals during their lifetime."

Duma further shared:

"Renaming the Playhouse Theatre to the Mbongeni Ngema Theatre would serve as a fitting tribute to a man who has made substantial contributions to South African culture and the theatrical landscape. Notably, John Kani and Winston Ntshona remain the sole actors honored with Tony Awards on Broadway for their exceptional performances in Sizwe Banzi Is Dead and The Island. (The Handspring Puppet Company also received a special Tony as a company.)

"In contrast, Mbongeni Ngema and Sarafina were nominated in 1987 but did not secure the prestigious accolade. I vividly recall that disappointing moment as I sat in the theater, waiting for the announcement. As one of the associate producers, I anticipated the chance to rush to the stage for the award, making the loss all the more profound."

