President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 to Peter Magubane

The national flag is to be flown at half-mast in Gauteng on the day of the renowned photographer's funeral

Social media is filled with mixed reactions from citizens, with some questioning the expenditure of the official funeral

Legendary photographer Peter Magubane and former president Nelson Mandela. Image: Patrick McMullan and William F. Campbell

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 upon the late Peter Magubane, a distinguished anti-apartheid activist and photographer.

Flag to fly at half-mast

In honour of the anti-apartheid activist and photographer's contributions, the national flag will be lowered to half-mast in Gauteng on the day of his funeral, which is scheduled for next Wednesday.

According to SABCNews, the memorial service will be held at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto.

Lesufi agrees with Ramphosa's decision

Premier Panyaza Lesufi welcomed the President's decision, considering it a well-deserved recognition for Magubane.

Provincial funeral sparks online discussions

However, the announcement has triggered varying opinions from citizens. Some are expressing concerns about the expenditure as the nation prepares to bid farewell to a legend.

See some of the comments below:

Luzuko Gwama mentioned:

"Thanks, Mr President, we appreciate your leadership continue to lead."

Kamo Jeremy commented:

"Thank you Mr President, RIP legend Magubane."

Phathutshedzo Lakwa wrote:

"Ramaphosa is just an opportunist and a criminal."

Elizabeth Terblanche wrote:

"This premier wants to be relevant, an attention seeker, anything or anyone for votes."

Chrisfvz added:

"Lesufi wasting taxpayer money again. This is the fool that authorized a R430 million school sanitization tender that was only worth R6 million."

SA mourns death of photographer Peter Magubane

In a related article, Briefly News legendary anti-apartheid photographer Peter Magubane, known for his photography during the height of the anti-apartheid movement, died.

Magubane passed away at 91, and South Africans mourned his death and saluted the fall of a great giant. Magubane was known as one of the legendary photographers who worked for Drum Magazine, providing coverage for major political events in South Africa, such as the Rivonia Trial and the Sharpeville massacre.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News