Following the news that Mamelodi Sundowns parted ways with skipper Hlompho Kekana, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has shared his memories

The Ahly manager, Mosimane, says Kekana will always be his captain and that it was an honour to work with him at Sundowns

The former Masandawana boss is joined by scores of football fans and they are also sharing their emotional messages to the legend

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has also paid tribute to his former skipper Hlompho Kekana who was released by the club on Thursday.

The club announced that they reached an amicable agreement with the veteran midfielder and he will now look for a new football home. In an emotional message on social media, Mosimane says he enjoyed working with the Zebediela-born star and that he is one of the greatest.

Mosimane is now in charge of Al Ahly and together with ‘KK’, they are credited for leading the Tshwane giants to their first-ever CAF Champions League glory back in 2016 when they downed Zamalek. Mosimane wrote:

“Captain my Captain! Hlompho Kekana, what an honour to have had the opportunity to work with you. Thank you for being one of the greatest people in the football community.”

Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to Hlompho Kekana. Image: @Gonzalez_888/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@AaronM224 said:

“Eish this is painful...Sir Pitso we miss you mani aih kunzima am really disappointed the way our Captain has been treated....sundowns will never be the same without you Sir....now your boy has left too aih kunzima...”

2Boshmane23 said:

“He is a special player, just worried that they phase out players that u have acquired.”

@Maqgibela said:

“Unbelievable what went wrong really? I will listen to the radio. Greatest Young Captain should have been persuaded to stay. Good Luck boy.”

@SSebataladi said:

“I'm so emotional reading this that I can't help them tears "From a manager that transformed Sundowns to a captain that carried out that transformation" Sundowns, PSL, football and history will never forget about you.”

@DumiM8 said:

“I'm certain that if you were still at sundowns bra Hlompho would be still playing and enjoying his football.”

@Maurray_Cbui said:

“It is so painful to see him leaving the team..I so wish he can be given a better role in the team.”

@NgomaneHopewell said:

“Mzansi legend, never heard anything bad about him except scoring thunderous strikes.”

Legend: Mamelodi Sundowns fans are honouring super talented skipper Hlompho Kekana

In a previous post, Briefly News wrote that Mamelodi Sundowns fans are sharing their fond memories of skipper Hlompho Kekana following a call by the club to do so.

Many Masandawana supporters feel the legendary skipper should be handed a role after hanging up his boots because he served the Yellow Nation with distinction.

Kekana’s future is a subject of speculation at Chloorkop with many local media reporting that ‘KK’ might leave the club and continue with his football career elsewhere.

Just last week, coach Rulani Mokwena mentioned that the club will release a statement to address the veteran midfielder’s future.

Mamelodi Sundowns fans share Hlompho Kekana’s memories The club has just released a full video on YouTube and they pay tribute to the living hero. Kekana is remembered for his long-range shots especially against Orlando Pirates.

Source: Briefly.co.za