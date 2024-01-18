Khama Billiat was located at the Supersport United training ground recently

The former Kaizer Chiefs player is allegedly hoping to join the team, as he has been without a club for some time

South Africans pitied him and remarked that he might not get a contract from them

Mzansi questioned why Khama Billiat was training with Supersport United. Images: Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images and Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Biliat was spotted training with Supersport United recently. South Aricans fans were appreciative that he finally found a club.

Khama Billiat was a top striker

According to iDiskiTimes, Billiat left Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season after playing for them for five years. Billiat also played for Mamelodi Sundowns and was part of the formidable attack trio known as CBD, which included Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly. He then joined Kaizer Chiefs, playing magnificently in his position, lifting the CAF Champions League with Amakhosi in 2021.

Billiat spotted training with Supersport

Billiat, one of Mzansi's highest-paid players at some point, allegedly started training with Matsatsantsa a Pitori on 18 January and hopes to secure a contract with the club. It's believed that assistant coach Andre Arendse is currently leading the training session while club coach Gavin Hunt is doing his CAF A license diploma. @UnplayableZA posted a picture of him in Supersport United's training colours. View the picture here.

SA talks about the training session

Mzansi's football lovers appreciated that Billiat may have found a club, and some shared different views.

Mosotho wale Downs wrote:

“Kaizer Chiefs nearly destroyed this boy, but I know he will be okay.”

Mfundo De Brian added:

“Poor guy was misled. He should have taken the Chiefs' offer. Superspeort won’t even offer him half of what he was earning at Cjifs.”

Maozazer Zaazman:

“Let him book a space for his friend Dolly in the meantime.”

Thegang Phala added:

“Biggest downgrade. Just because he did not want a salary cut.”

KhweziLomso asked:

“Are they going to afford his salary demands?”

Thavo pointed out:

“He’s stranded after he thought Musona would help him secure Arab league contracts, and now he will earn far less than what he was offered at Chiefs.”

Zach Dangote added:

“He will never be the same again. Just check his body language. Already bringing in negative energy.”

Khama Billiat sings and dances at George Chigova's funeral

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Khama Billiat was seen singing and dancing at the late Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova's funeral.

Billiat led other mourners in song and dance as they celebrated the man who played for Supersport United. The player passed away after experiencing heart problems.

