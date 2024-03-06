TS Galaxy players recently survived a horror car crash ahead of their match with Mamelodi Sundowns

The squad and technical team's bus collided with a VW Polo whose driver tragically died on the scene

Mzansi sent their condolences to the deceased driver's family, while others claimed that Sundowns had something to do with it

TS Galaxy Players survived a car accident that claimed the life of the other driver. Image: tsgalaxyfc

TS Galaxy's squad were involved in a horrific car crash that claimed one life. The team was on their way by bus to train for their match against Mamelodi Sundowns for the DSTV Premiership and collided with the driver of a VW Polo, who died on the scene.

TS Galaxy players leave accident unscathed

It was a horrific day for local football after TS Galaxy walked away from a terrible accident involving their bus and a VW Polo.

According to ZiMoja, the players and technical staff were heading to Mbombela Stadium ahead of their DSTV Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns scheduled for 6 March 2024.

It's reported that the team left with minor injuries; however, the driver of the Polo sadly died on the scene.

This came just hours after the tragic passing of legendary broadcaster and former Kaizer Chiefs footballer Siphiwe Mkhonza.

Twitter (X) user shared photos from the scene:

Mzansi expresses shock at TS Galaxy accident

Netizens were horrified by the news of the TS Galaxy crash, sending well-wishes to the team and condolences to the Polo driver's family:

KingNema_Jnr said:

"Condolences to the Polo driver's family. I'm sure people are already blaming Sundowns with muthi stories."

Teejay02c wrote:

"Condolences to the family. Hope the boys are fine."

mageba_mage posted:

"Condolences to the family, this is heartbreaking."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Mamelodi Sundowns with claims that they had a hand in the crash:

Dingswayo_N said:

"Oh so bad, Sundowns' voodoo is too strong."

Rejoice_Ithe claimed:

"Rulani is happy."

Andisil97971086 wrote:

"I feel sorry for the Polo guy who had to be a sacrifice."

