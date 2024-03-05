Case Against AKA Murder Suspects in Eswatini Gets Postponed and Their Faces Revealed, Fans Furious
- The case against the two murder suspects in AKA's investigation has been postponed
- This after the brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, appeared in the Manzini Magistrate's Court
- Mzansi was furious after seeing the suspects' faces, hopeful that justice would prevail for Supa Mega
The suspects captured in Eswatini in connection to AKA and Tibz's murder will remain in custody. The case against the Ndimande brothers has been postponed after they appeared in the Manzini Magistrate's Court.
An update on AKA's murder suspects in Eswatini
It appears that AKA's fans and family are still to endure a long walk to justice as his murder investigation continues to drag.
The case involving the murder suspects arrested in Eswatini on 23 February 2024 commenced on 5 March 2024 when the suspects appeared in the Manzini Magistrate's Court.
According to the Eswatini media, the suspects are to face charges of remaining in the country without valid documentation.
Moreover, as they wait for an application to have them extradited to South Africa, The South African reported that the case in Eswatini has been postponed.
The brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are expected to remain in custody until their next court appearance on 12 March 2024.
Briefly News also reported that the suspects made several requests ahead of their deportation: to have their lawyer with them at all times and to be handed over to the correctional services instead of SAPS.
What you need to know about AKA's murder investigation
- AKA and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were murdered on 10 February 2023 in Durban
- In September 2023, Bheki Cele revealed that the SAPS was close to cracking the case after identifying suspects
- Two suspects in the murder, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, were arrested while hiding out in Eswatini
- The faces and names of five of the suspects were released as they stood trial in South Africa for the murders
- The mastermind of the operation was reportedly handed R800K for the hit
Mzansi reacts as Ndimande brother's faces exposed
Netizens's hearts are filled with rage as they pray for justice for Supa Mega after seeing his alleged killers' faces:
umalambane_zn said:
"Do they realise that AKA also has fans in prison? It will be a tough jail time for them when sentenced."
ntshebelicious wished:
"My wish is for them to be taken to a Cape Town prison."
mayizukiswe_m hoped:
"Oh, I really hope they give them a tough time."
sabeloshark wrote:
"Every dog has its day."
Raphael Benza speaks about AKA
In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Supa Mega's former business partner, Raphael Benza's tribute post.
Benza opened up about what stood out about AKA that made him believe he would become the biggest talent in South Africa.
