The case against the two murder suspects in AKA's investigation has been postponed

This after the brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, appeared in the Manzini Magistrate's Court

Mzansi was furious after seeing the suspects' faces, hopeful that justice would prevail for Supa Mega

The case against AKA's murder suspects in Eswatini gets pushed back. Images: akaworldwide

The suspects captured in Eswatini in connection to AKA and Tibz's murder will remain in custody. The case against the Ndimande brothers has been postponed after they appeared in the Manzini Magistrate's Court.

An update on AKA's murder suspects in Eswatini

It appears that AKA's fans and family are still to endure a long walk to justice as his murder investigation continues to drag.

The case involving the murder suspects arrested in Eswatini on 23 February 2024 commenced on 5 March 2024 when the suspects appeared in the Manzini Magistrate's Court.

According to the Eswatini media, the suspects are to face charges of remaining in the country without valid documentation.

Moreover, as they wait for an application to have them extradited to South Africa, The South African reported that the case in Eswatini has been postponed.

The brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are expected to remain in custody until their next court appearance on 12 March 2024.

Briefly News also reported that the suspects made several requests ahead of their deportation: to have their lawyer with them at all times and to be handed over to the correctional services instead of SAPS.

What you need to know about AKA's murder investigation

Mzansi reacts as Ndimande brother's faces exposed

Netizens's hearts are filled with rage as they pray for justice for Supa Mega after seeing his alleged killers' faces:

umalambane_zn said:

"Do they realise that AKA also has fans in prison? It will be a tough jail time for them when sentenced."

ntshebelicious wished:

"My wish is for them to be taken to a Cape Town prison."

mayizukiswe_m hoped:

"Oh, I really hope they give them a tough time."

sabeloshark wrote:

"Every dog has its day."

