Zodwa Wabantu has resorted to gambling and has been sharing pictures of her wagers on her Facebook account

It is unclear if she bagged a gig as a brand ambassador for a major betting brand, but she has also been giving away free vouchers

Frustrated after losing thousands, Zodwa Wabantu announced her comeback to exotic dancing and offered her services for free

Zodwa Wabantu tries her hand at gambling. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has set tongues wagging after adding sports betting to her list of moneymaking hustles. The controversial socialite previously responded to critics who suggested that she must stop her exotic dancing gig because she was washed up.

Zodwa Wabantu ventures into sports betting

On Saturday, 1 March, Zodwa Wabantu shared a betting slip showing a R500 wager. She would have earned a mouthwatering R250 000 if her predictions had been right.

From her Facebook posts, it remains unclear if Zodwa Wabantu has taken up gambling as a hobby or as a way to supplement her exotic dancing income.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After incurring losses that amounted to R2 000, Zodwa Wabantu encouraged her Facebook followers to keep going when they encounter personal losses:

“It takes just one big win to cover for a lot of losses and set you up for life. Push hard till you get it.”

Though it is uncertain if Zodwa Wabantu has bagged an endorsement deal with a major betting company, she has been giving away vouchers on her timeline.

Zodwa Wabantu had a meltdown on Facebook after losing a total of R2000 and announced her comeback as an exotic dancer. She also said she would be offering her services for free.

In the comments section, netizens sympathised with Zodwa Wabantu. Some asked for her rates, while others shared tips on how she can win next time. Here are some of the comments:

Lucky Magwaza said:

“Betway was formed by hustlers.... Ain't noway you will win against a hustler.”

Nopopo Popla advised:

“You must always bet for Sundowns win nothing else.”

Nkululeko Daiman asked:

“Can I be your first client, lol?”

Zodwa Wabantu refuses to repay R13K after no-show

The controversial reality TV star has made a reputation for allegedly accepting payments for performances but failing to show up.

In one incident, Zodwa Wabantu failed to show up after being paid R13 000 by Stenga Shabangu to perform at Stengas Place in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

The show organiser was so angry that he went on social media and shamed Zodwa Wabantu for not showing up despite receiving her full booking fee.

To add salt to the wound, the exotic dancer refused to return the booking fee, saying that it was against her cultural practices. Zodwa Wabantu claimed that refunding the organiser the money would be going against her ancestors:

“I’m an ancestor’s child, and when money comes in, there’s no way I can give it back because I have asked for it from my ancestors.”

Zodwa then reportedly offered to perform at a later date. When asked why she had failed to pitch up for Shabangu’s gig, she said that she had to prioritise a higher-paying show.

Musician wins bet after Spain beats England to win Euro 2024

Briefly News previously reported that renowned artist King Kaka won big when he correctly predicted the winner of the Euro 2024 final.

King Kaka took a risk and placed a R45k bet and reaped big when Spain beat England 2-1 with a late goal from Mikel Oyarzabal, winning the tournament for a record fourth time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News