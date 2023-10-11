Is Ken Jeong's daughter, Zooey Keong an actress worth watching?

Zooey Jeong has established herself as an actress to watch and is forging a bright future in the entertainment business. She has drawn notice for her mesmerising humour, wittiness on stage, and interest in screenplays, following in her father's footsteps. Zooey is in a position to become a rising star in the acting industry, demonstrating that talent does indeed run in the Jeong family.

From a tender age, Zooey Jeong started getting used to flashing lights and cameras. Her parents were in the medical line before her father switched careers. Her father's new chosen profession influences her passion for the entertainment industry. As a potential actress and entertainer, she is gradually making her mark while carving a niche.

Zooey Jeong's profile and bio summary

Full name Zooey Jeong Gender Female Date of birth 26 May 2007 Age 16 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Calabasas, California Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Father Ken Jeong Mother Tran Jeong Sister Alexa

How old is Ken Jeong's daughter, Zooey?

Zooey Jeong (aged 16 years as of 2023) was born on 27 May 2007. Zooey is an American teenager and potential entertainer born in California, United States. She lives in Calabasas, California, with her parents and her twin sister, Alexa.

Zooey Jeong's movies

Though still honing her acting skills, Zooey has appeared on set and live TV shows. She appeared alongside her father, Ken Jeong, in Dr. Ken and Laura Marano: Boombox. She also appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she hilariously gave a candid opinion about her father's role in Penguins of Madagascar.

Who are Zooey Jeong's parents?

Zooey Jeong's parents are Ken and Tran Jeong. But is Dr. Ken's wife a doctor? They were medical doctors who married in 2004. Tran worked in family medicine, while Ken worked in internal medicine at a Los Angeles hospital, California, until 2006.

Zooey's father later switched careers and ventured into entertainment in 2006, excelling in comedy, acting and drama. Ken soon became a well-known name in the comedy and entertainment industries, owing to his physical humour and provocative personality. In an interview that he granted, he said:

I was so intense as a doctor, and I was always stressed out, patients were surprised I did stand-up comedy on the side...I always hated that trope, laughter is the best medicine. No, medicine is the best medicine. I hated the Patch Adams arc of [a doctor in a clown nose] going you’ve got herpes but I’ve got your nose!

His fame sky-rocketed for his appearances in various films and TV programmes, including The Hangover film series and Community. His wife supported him in the career switching, and he praises her for standing by him. He had his big break in the 2007 Knocked Up. Afterwards, Ken quit practising medicine but has taken up some roles as a medical doctor in some movies.

Is Ken Jeong Chinese or Korean?

Ken Jeong is Korean and not Chinese. He and his wife, Tran, have Asian origins. Their parents are from Asia and migrated to America. While Zooey's parents were born in the United States, her paternal grandparents, DK and Young Jeong, were born in South Korea.

Does Ken Jeong have twins?

Ken Jeong and his wife Tran have twins: Zooey and Alexa. Zooey is more attuned to her father's later career, entertainment and acting, while her sister is inclined towards becoming a medical practitioner like her mother.

Zooey Jeong's net worth

The actress' net worth is still being determined. But she enjoys her parents' wealth and enjoys a comfortable life.

How much is Ken Jeong's net worth?

He is worth about $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This accrues from his career as a medical practitioner and comedian and his career as a full-time actor. His family lives in a $3.95 million mansion in California.

Zooey Jeong, the talented daughter of renowned actor and comedian Ken Jeong, is bound to make significant waves in the entertainment industry. She proves that talent runs in the Jeong family with her captivating humour, early exposure to showbiz, and appearances alongside her father. Zooey's promising start in acting and her bright future in the entertainment business are evident.

