The truth about Post Malone's parents: What was his dad's profession?

Austin Richard Post, professionally known as Post Malone, is featured when discussing notable rappers, songwriters and record producers in America's entertainment industry. The way he blends different genres and subgenres of music to his audience's entertainment has given him wide recognition. Despite his success, who Post Malone's parents are is among the questions many people ask about him.

Austin Richard Post is a famous rapper, singer, and songwriter in the music industry. He took the entertainment industry by storm when he released White Iverson in 2015. Since then, he has released other chart-topping, record-breaking songs. In the spirit of his iconic achievements, people have wondered who his parents are because he rarely talks about them.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Austin Richard Post Nickname Post Malone, Posty Gender Male Date of birth 4 July 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Syracuse, New York, United States Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6 Height in centimetres 184 Weight in pounds 88 Weight in kilograms 194 Body measurements in inches 44-32-38 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Nicole Frazier Lake Father Richard Post Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Grapevine High School College Tarrant County College Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, guitarist and record producer Net worth $45 million Social media accounts Instagram, Twitter , Facebook

Who is Post Malone?

Post Malone is one of the most famous artists in America's entertainment industry. Born Austin Richard Post on 4 July 1995, his rapping, singing, songwriting, and record-producing skills have put his parents' names among celebrity parents in the entertainment world.

Though his father was a DJ, the young rapper's music career began in 2011, and by releasing his debut single in 2015, which peaked at #14 on the US Billboard Hot 100, he gained notoriety. Afterwards, he signed a recording contract with Republic Records, and in 2016, his debut album, Stoney, was released.

To say that his father had not impacted his music career would be a lie. Though he had learned how to play the guitar, in 2010, he auditioned for the American band Crown the Empire. But unfortunately, he was not considered because his guitar strings broke during the audition. Attributing his broad musical taste to his father's influence. Malone told radio station Hot 97 in 2015:

My dad was always playing music. Not like playing music, but listening to music. And he put me on everything… folk and funk and rap. I moved to Dallas and I started making music. So, that’s really it. And from then on, I just started making what I like. Playing guitar. And writing my own songs. And just making music.

What is Post Malone's nationality?

Post Malone is an American; he was born on 4 July 1995 in Syracuse, New York. He lived in New York until he was nine when his family relocated to Grapevine, Texas. Even though Post Malone's parents' nationality is American, his ethnic background is White American with Italian roots.

Who are Post Malone's parents?

Malone's father is Richard Post. Though much unknown about his father's childhood, he spent his childhood around Rochester in Penfield. After he graduated from Syracuse University in 1988, he spent 16 years in Syracuse.

On the other hand, Nicole Frazier, Post Malone's mom, is not well-known, except that she gave birth to a famous rapper.

But then, Post Malone's mom and dad married in Walton, New York, before they went their separate ways after the birth of Malone.

After their breakup, Malone's father found a new partner in Jodie, a graduate of Le Moyne College. Jodie was born in Camillus, NY and had a son, Mitchell, from her first marriage, which was unsuccessful before she filed for a divorce.

Rich and Jodie met while working together at the Atlas Health Care Linen Service in Downtown Syracuse. The couple took and raised their boys together, staying as a family, in Baldwinsville, New York, before relocating to Texas in 2005.

What did Post Malone's dad do?

Post Malone's dad worked as a disk jockey with Whirlin' Disc DJs. Upcoming newlyweds often hire the Whirl Disc DJs to perform at their weddings.

Nevertheless, in 2005, he was given a job opportunity in Texas to work for the Dallas Cowboys. He resides in Grapevine, Texas, with his spouse and serves as Assistant Director of Food & Beverage at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys' home.

Are Post Malone's parents rich?

It is unconfirmed how much each of them is worth, but their son Malone has amassed a significant net worth since he commenced his entertainment career. As allegedly published on Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $45 million.

In 2018, the rapper bought a $3 million house near Salt Lake City. He loves cars and spent $3 million on a white Bugatti Chiron in 2019, though he previously owned a $320,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Post Malone's parents, despite their split, have been a constant source of encouragement and support in their son's journey to becoming a successful chart-topping artist. Their love and support fueled his passion and drive, and he is a testament to the power of family support in achieving success.

