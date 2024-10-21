Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's eighth child, Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi, has died at a Cape Town hospital

Princess Sibuyiselwe's death on Monday, 21 October 2024, came as she prepared to attend a sitting of Parliament

Condolences poured in for Sibuyiselwe on social media, with some people expressing shock over her death at 55

Daughter of Mangosuthu Buthelezi Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi dies aged 55 in a Cape Town hospital. Images: @Indaba365, @_NMabaso

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN — Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi has died, her death coming only a year after that of her father, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and Zulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Princess Sibuyiselwe's passing at a hospital in Cape Town on Monday, 21 October 2024, comes one week after she was admitted.

Princess Angela Buthelezi dies

She had fallen ill while preparing to attend a Parliamentary session.

At 55, she was the youngest of Prince Mangosuthu and the late Undlunkulu Princess Irene's eight children and the sixth to pass away.

She is survived by her two siblings, Inkosi of the clan, Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi, and Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa Buthelezi, and a daughter, Princess Ntando Nkeiruka.

Ntuthukoyezwe said in a statement that the family was devastated by Sibuyiselwe's passing and shared her loss with deep pain.

"Princess Angela departed this world quite unexpectedly, having been admitted to hospital in Cape Town a week ago," read the statement.

"She fell ill while [preparing] to attend a sitting of Parliament, where she served as a Member of the National Assembly.

"Her loss just a year after the passing of our father is a terrible shock. While her health was not perfect for several years, we did not expect this sudden news ... details of the funeral will be shared in due course."

Online users share sympathies

Condolences poured in for Sibuyiselwe on social media. Briefly News looks at several compassionate messages.

@MakgobaPagadi wrote:

"Condolences to [the] Shenge family. May the spirit of [the] daughter of Prince [Mangosuthu Buthelezi] rest in power [and be] raised in glory."

@Ntlophi1 said:

"Condolences to her family, [the] royal family and [the] IFP. May her beloved soul rest in peace."

@AManqele46956 added:

"Heartfelt condolences to [the] Buthelezi family, friends and colleagues."

@SnqoeMasinga offered:

"Is she the one who said makahambe? May her soul rest in peace."

@phililekhoza355 noted:

"Oooooh no. May her soul rest in peace."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News