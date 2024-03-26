Global site navigation

Animals that start with U: From Uakari to Uromastyx (facts, photos)
Top Lists

Animals that start with U: From Uakari to Uromastyx (facts, photos)

by  Bennett Yates

How many animals start with the letter U? The animal kingdom is broad and is filled with an incredible variety of creatures, from the ones that live in the oceans to those in the highest mountains and from the smallest to the largest. Among these creatures are those animals that start with U, showcasing the uniqueness and wonder of nature.

Animals that start with U
Exploring the fascinating world of these creatures reveals their incredible diversity and unique adaptation across the globe. Photo: @Earth Archives (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Exploring animals by their start letter helps you learn about species you have not heard of. According to reports, there are nearly nine million diverse species of animals on the planet. This article narrows down on the animals with U.

List of animals that start with U

The list below focuses on the mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and fish starting with U. Get to learn about these fantastic and exotic creatures!

Mammal that starts with U

A mammal is a vertebrate animal characterized by the presence of milk-producing mammary glands for feeding their young ones, fur or hair, a diaphragm, and three middle ear bones. Here is a list of popular mammals starting with the letter U.

Read also

Who is the most handsome man in South Africa? Top 10 list

1. Uakari (Bald Uakari)

Uakari monkey resting on a branch
The rare uakari monkey resting on a branch in the Peruvian rainforest. Photo by Kim Schandorff
Source: Getty Images
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Primates
  • Suborder: Haplorhini
  • Family: Pitheciidae
  • Subfamily: Pitheciina

The uakari is a type of monkey that starts with U, although it is unusual among the New World monkeys. Their bodies are covered with long, loose hair, but their heads are bald. These monkeys have the most striking red facial skin of any primate.

2. Ugandan Kob

Ugandan Kob in a park
Ugandan Kob in Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda. Photo by Marc Guitard
Source: Getty Images
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Artiodactyla
  • Family: Bovidae
  • Genus: Kobus

This type of antelope is found in sub-Saharan Africa in Uganda, South Sudan and Congo. The Ugandan Kob is known for its beauty, agility, and endurance during the rutting season.

3. Urial (Wild Sheep)

Urial in the wild
Urial in the wild. Photo by Zahoor Salmi
Source: Getty Images
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Mammalia
  • Order: Artiodactyla
  • Family: Bovidae
  • Subfamily: Caprinae
  • Tribe: Caprini
  • Genus: Ovis

Read also

120+ traditional Sepedi names for boys and girls and their meanings

Urial is a wild sheep native to Central and South Asia and has been classified as vulnerable due to poachers and habitat loss. Males have large horns, curling outwards from the top, while females have shorter, compressed horns.

Birds that start with U

Birds are a group of warm-blooded vertebrates constituting the class Aves, characterized by laying hard-shelled eggs, feathers, and toothless beaked jaws. They include:

1. Umbrellabird

Umbrellabird on a tree
They are known for their distinct umbrella-like hoods. Photo: @a-z-animals.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Aves
  • Order: Passeriformes
  • Family: Cotingidae
  • Genus: Cephalopterus

Umbrellabirds can be found in Central and South America's rainforests and were named for their umbrella-like hood. The bird has strong legs, short feet, broad wings, acute claws, and a thick bill.

2. Upland Sandpiper

An upland sandpiper on a fence post
An Upland Sandpiper on a fence post in the summer against a lush green background. Photo by Stan Tekiela Author
Source: Getty Images
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Aves
  • Order: Charadriiformes
  • Family: Scolopacidae
  • Genus: Bartramia
  • Species: B. longicauda

The Upland Sandpiper is a slender, long-legged bird that thrives in open grasslands across North and South America. Its light brown colouring is an excellent disguise for its grassland habitat.

Read also

eXtra Mucize Doktor (Dokter Ali): cast, plot summary, release info

3. Ultramarine Flycatcher

Flycatcher on a tree branch
Flycatcher sitting on a tree branch. Photo by Dethan Punalur
Source: Getty Images
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Aves
  • Order: Passeriformes
  • Family: Muscicapidae
  • Genus: Ficedula
  • Species: F. superciliaris

The Ultramarine Flycatcher is a small, vibrant bird with striking blue plumage and is native to the foothills of the Himalayas. Males have electric blue feathers, while females are greyish-brown.

Reptiles that start with U

Reptiles are cold-blooded vertebrates. They have dry skin covered with scales or bony plates and usually lay soft-shelled eggs.

1. Uromastyx (Spiny-tailed lizard)

Uromastyx basking
Lizards in the genus Uromastyx are primarily herbivorous but occasionally eat insects and other small animals. Photo by Kristian Bell
Source: Getty Images
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Reptilia
  • Order: Squamata
  • Suborder: Iguania
  • Family: Agamidae
  • Subfamily: Uromasticinae
  • Genus: Uromastyx

Uromastyx is a genus of mid-to-large-sized lizards commonly found in North Africa and the Middle East. They have heavy, spiked tails, which can be used for defence. They are herbivores but sometimes supplement their diet with insects.

2. Uropeltis

Read also

Will there be a Bofuri season 2? Here is what we know so far

Uropeltis resting
Uropeltis have a secretive nature, making them less commonly seen by people. Photo: @researchgate.net (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Reptilia
  • Order: Squamata
  • Suborder: Serpentes
  • Family: Uropeltidae
  • Genus: Uropeltis

These are a group of snakes notable for their distinctive, blunt tails used for protection and to aid in their burrowing lifestyle. They are primarily found in India and Sri Lanka.

3. Upland Copperhead

Upland Copperhead resting
Upland Copperhead is generally shy and avoids human encounters. Photo: @mdc.mo.gov (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Reptilia
  • Order: Squamata
  • Suborder: Serpentes
  • Family: Viperidae
  • Genus: Agkistrodon
  • Species: A. contortrix

Upland Copperhead is a venomous snake found in the upland areas of Australia. Unlike other snakes, Copperhead is known to hunt during cold weather.

Insects that start with the letter U

Insects are the only invertebrates with wings. They are characterized by a hard external skeleton, a segmented body, and at least three pairs of jointed legs.

1. Ulysses butterfly

Ulysses Blue Butterfly in the wet tropical
Ulysses Blue Butterfly in the wet tropical north of Queensland, Australia. Photo by Rafael Ben-Ari
Source: Getty Images
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Class: Insecta
  • Order: Lepidoptera
  • Domain: Eukaryota
  • Family: Papilionidae
  • Genus: Papilio

Read also

Thuany Martins's biography: age, husband, photos, net worth, profiles

This large butterfly is found in Indonesia, Australia, Papua New Guinea and nearby islands. It is easily recognizable for its strikingly vibrant blue wings, although it closes its wings when resting for camouflaging.

2. Umbonia Spinosa

Several Thorn bugs on a branch
This bug is named for its thorn-like protrusions on its back. Photo: @INPN (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Arthropoda
  • Class: Insecta
  • Order: Hemiptera
  • Suborder: Auchenorrhyncha
  • Family: Membracidae
  • Genus: Umbonia
  • Species: U. spinosa

Umbonia Spinosa, popularly known as the Thron Bug, is an intriguing insect found in the tropical regions of the Americans. They have a dorsal horn on their back, which provides protection and camouflage.

3. Urania Moth

Uranian moth basking
Uranian moths are found in tropical regions from Mexico to South America. Photo by Siepmann
Source: Getty Images
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Arthropoda
  • Class: Insecta
  • Order: Lepidoptera
  • Family: Uraniidae
  • Subfamily: Uraniinae
  • Genus: Urania

The Urania Moth is a day-flying moth with iridescent wings reflecting various colours. It is found in Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean islands. Its larvae feed on toxic plants, making it unpalatable to most predators.

Read also

Amber Deluca's biography: age, height, education, career, net worth

Sea animals that start with U

These are animals that live deep in the seas. These include fish, molluscs, crustaceans, and mammals like whales and dolphins.

1. Ulrey's Tetra

Ulrey Tetra in deep waters
Ulrey Tetra was named after Albert Ulrey, an American marine biologist from Indiana. Photo by Paul Starosta
Source: Getty Images
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Actinopterygii
  • Order: Characiformes
  • Family: Characidae
  • Genus: Hemigrammus
  • Species: H. ulreyi

Ulrey's Tetra is a tropical fish found in the Paraguay River. They are considered peaceful fish that prefer being housed with other clam fish.

2. Unicorn Crestfish

Unicorn crestfish in subtropical waters
This rarely-seen fish species has a long, silver, eel-like body. Photo: @Offbeat Unicorn (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Chordata
  • Class: Actinopterygii
  • Order: Lampriformes
  • Family: Lophotidae
  • Genus: Eumecichthys

Unicorn Crestfish, also known as Unicornfish, is commonly found in tropical and subtropical waters worldwide. It derives its name from the horn-like projection on its face, which resembles a unicorn's horn.

3. Sea Urchin's

Sea urchin in deep sea
Fossil records have recorded Urchins being around 450 million years ago! Photo by Fotosearch
Source: Getty Images
  • Domain: Eukaryota
  • Kingdom: Animalia
  • Phylum: Echinodermata
  • Subphylum: Echinozoa
  • Class: Echinoidea

Sea urchins are globe-shaped creatures that live on the ocean floor. They move by walking, using their multiple flexible tube feet in a way similar to that of starfish.

Read also

Tiana Tracy: Everything you need to know about Penguinz0's girlfriend

What animal starts with U and has horns?

The Urial is a wild sheep with impressive, curved horns found in the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia. Their coat changes colour with the seasons, giving them a unique adaptation to their challenging habitats.

What is a rodent that starts with U?

Uinta Ground Squirrel is a unique rodent found in the western United States. They hibernate most of the year, having the most prolonged hibernation of any mammal in North America.

Above are some animals that start with U, ranging from mammals, birds, reptiles and sea animals. Exploring the fascinating world of these creatures reveals their incredible diversity and unique adaptation across the globe.

READ ALSO: 15 large domestic cat breeds that you'll love to cuddle

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the largest domestic cat breeds you will love to cuddle. Although cats are often considered less loving than dogs, some cat breeds are known for their affectionate personality, and their playful behaviour can bring joy to a household. Discover the 15 large domestic cat breeds.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel