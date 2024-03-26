Animals that start with U: From Uakari to Uromastyx (facts, photos)

How many animals start with the letter U? The animal kingdom is broad and is filled with an incredible variety of creatures, from the ones that live in the oceans to those in the highest mountains and from the smallest to the largest. Among these creatures are those animals that start with U, showcasing the uniqueness and wonder of nature.

Exploring the fascinating world of these creatures reveals their incredible diversity and unique adaptation across the globe. Photo: @Earth Archives (modified by author)

Exploring animals by their start letter helps you learn about species you have not heard of. According to reports, there are nearly nine million diverse species of animals on the planet. This article narrows down on the animals with U.

List of animals that start with U

The list below focuses on the mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and fish starting with U. Get to learn about these fantastic and exotic creatures!

Mammal that starts with U

A mammal is a vertebrate animal characterized by the presence of milk-producing mammary glands for feeding their young ones, fur or hair, a diaphragm, and three middle ear bones. Here is a list of popular mammals starting with the letter U.

1. Uakari (Bald Uakari)

The rare uakari monkey resting on a branch in the Peruvian rainforest. Photo by Kim Schandorff

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Primates

Primates Suborder: Haplorhini

Haplorhini Family: Pitheciidae

Pitheciidae Subfamily: Pitheciina

The uakari is a type of monkey that starts with U, although it is unusual among the New World monkeys. Their bodies are covered with long, loose hair, but their heads are bald. These monkeys have the most striking red facial skin of any primate.

2. Ugandan Kob

Ugandan Kob in Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda. Photo by Marc Guitard

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Order: Artiodactyla

Artiodactyla Family : Bovidae

: Bovidae Genus: Kobus

This type of antelope is found in sub-Saharan Africa in Uganda, South Sudan and Congo. The Ugandan Kob is known for its beauty, agility, and endurance during the rutting season.

3. Urial (Wild Sheep)

Urial in the wild. Photo by Zahoor Salmi

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Artiodactyla

Artiodactyla Family: Bovidae

Bovidae Subfamily: Caprinae

Caprinae Tribe: Caprini

Caprini Genus: Ovis

Urial is a wild sheep native to Central and South Asia and has been classified as vulnerable due to poachers and habitat loss. Males have large horns, curling outwards from the top, while females have shorter, compressed horns.

Birds that start with U

Birds are a group of warm-blooded vertebrates constituting the class Aves, characterized by laying hard-shelled eggs, feathers, and toothless beaked jaws. They include:

1. Umbrellabird

They are known for their distinct umbrella-like hoods. Photo: @a-z-animals.com (modified by author)

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Aves

Aves Order: Passeriformes

Passeriformes Family : Cotingidae

: Cotingidae Genus: Cephalopterus

Umbrellabirds can be found in Central and South America's rainforests and were named for their umbrella-like hood. The bird has strong legs, short feet, broad wings, acute claws, and a thick bill.

2. Upland Sandpiper

An Upland Sandpiper on a fence post in the summer against a lush green background. Photo by Stan Tekiela Author

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Aves

Aves Order: Charadriiformes

Charadriiformes Family: Scolopacidae

Scolopacidae Genus: Bartramia

Bartramia Species: B. longicauda

The Upland Sandpiper is a slender, long-legged bird that thrives in open grasslands across North and South America. Its light brown colouring is an excellent disguise for its grassland habitat.

3. Ultramarine Flycatcher

Flycatcher sitting on a tree branch. Photo by Dethan Punalur

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class: Aves

Aves Order: Passeriformes

Passeriformes Family: Muscicapidae

Muscicapidae Genus: Ficedula

Ficedula Species: F. superciliaris

The Ultramarine Flycatcher is a small, vibrant bird with striking blue plumage and is native to the foothills of the Himalayas. Males have electric blue feathers, while females are greyish-brown.

Reptiles that start with U

Reptiles are cold-blooded vertebrates. They have dry skin covered with scales or bony plates and usually lay soft-shelled eggs.

1. Uromastyx (Spiny-tailed lizard)

Lizards in the genus Uromastyx are primarily herbivorous but occasionally eat insects and other small animals. Photo by Kristian Bell

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Reptilia

Reptilia Order: Squamata

Squamata Suborder: Iguania

Iguania Family: Agamidae

Agamidae Subfamily: Uromasticinae

Uromasticinae Genus: Uromastyx

Uromastyx is a genus of mid-to-large-sized lizards commonly found in North Africa and the Middle East. They have heavy, spiked tails, which can be used for defence. They are herbivores but sometimes supplement their diet with insects.

2. Uropeltis

Uropeltis have a secretive nature, making them less commonly seen by people. Photo: @researchgate.net (modified by author)

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Reptilia

Reptilia Order: Squamata

Squamata Suborder : Serpentes

: Serpentes Family: Uropeltidae

Uropeltidae Genus: Uropeltis

These are a group of snakes notable for their distinctive, blunt tails used for protection and to aid in their burrowing lifestyle. They are primarily found in India and Sri Lanka.

3. Upland Copperhead

Upland Copperhead is generally shy and avoids human encounters. Photo: @mdc.mo.gov (modified by author)

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum : Chordata

: Chordata Class: Reptilia

Reptilia Order: Squamata

Squamata Suborder : Serpentes

: Serpentes Family: Viperidae

Viperidae Genus: Agkistrodon

Agkistrodon Species: A. contortrix

Upland Copperhead is a venomous snake found in the upland areas of Australia. Unlike other snakes, Copperhead is known to hunt during cold weather.

Insects that start with the letter U

Insects are the only invertebrates with wings. They are characterized by a hard external skeleton, a segmented body, and at least three pairs of jointed legs.

1. Ulysses butterfly

Ulysses Blue Butterfly in the wet tropical north of Queensland, Australia. Photo by Rafael Ben-Ari

Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Class: Insecta

Insecta Order: Lepidoptera

Lepidoptera Domain: Eukaryota

Eukaryota Family: Papilionidae

Papilionidae Genus: Papilio

This large butterfly is found in Indonesia, Australia, Papua New Guinea and nearby islands. It is easily recognizable for its strikingly vibrant blue wings, although it closes its wings when resting for camouflaging.

2. Umbonia Spinosa

This bug is named for its thorn-like protrusions on its back. Photo: @INPN (modified by author)

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Arthropoda

Arthropoda Class: Insecta

Insecta Order: Hemiptera

Hemiptera Suborder: Auchenorrhyncha

Auchenorrhyncha Family: Membracidae

Membracidae Genus: Umbonia

Umbonia Species: U. spinosa

Umbonia Spinosa, popularly known as the Thron Bug, is an intriguing insect found in the tropical regions of the Americans. They have a dorsal horn on their back, which provides protection and camouflage.

3. Urania Moth

Uranian moths are found in tropical regions from Mexico to South America. Photo by Siepmann

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Arthropoda

Arthropoda Class: Insecta

Insecta Order: Lepidoptera

Lepidoptera Family: Uraniidae

Uraniidae Subfamily: Uraniinae

Uraniinae Genus: Urania

The Urania Moth is a day-flying moth with iridescent wings reflecting various colours. It is found in Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean islands. Its larvae feed on toxic plants, making it unpalatable to most predators.

Sea animals that start with U

These are animals that live deep in the seas. These include fish, molluscs, crustaceans, and mammals like whales and dolphins.

1. Ulrey's Tetra

Ulrey Tetra was named after Albert Ulrey, an American marine biologist from Indiana. Photo by Paul Starosta

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Actinopterygii

Actinopterygii Order: Characiformes

Characiformes Family : Characidae

: Characidae Genus : Hemigrammus

: Hemigrammus Species: H. ulreyi

Ulrey's Tetra is a tropical fish found in the Paraguay River. They are considered peaceful fish that prefer being housed with other clam fish.

2. Unicorn Crestfish

This rarely-seen fish species has a long, silver, eel-like body. Photo: @Offbeat Unicorn (modified by author)

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Actinopterygii

Actinopterygii Order : Lampriformes

: Lampriformes Family: Lophotidae

Lophotidae Genus: Eumecichthys

Unicorn Crestfish, also known as Unicornfish, is commonly found in tropical and subtropical waters worldwide. It derives its name from the horn-like projection on its face, which resembles a unicorn's horn.

3. Sea Urchin's

Fossil records have recorded Urchins being around 450 million years ago! Photo by Fotosearch

Domain: Eukaryota

Eukaryota Kingdom : Animalia

: Animalia Phylum: Echinodermata

Echinodermata Subphylum : Echinozoa

: Echinozoa Class: Echinoidea

Sea urchins are globe-shaped creatures that live on the ocean floor. They move by walking, using their multiple flexible tube feet in a way similar to that of starfish.

What animal starts with U and has horns?

The Urial is a wild sheep with impressive, curved horns found in the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia. Their coat changes colour with the seasons, giving them a unique adaptation to their challenging habitats.

What is a rodent that starts with U?

Uinta Ground Squirrel is a unique rodent found in the western United States. They hibernate most of the year, having the most prolonged hibernation of any mammal in North America.

Above are some animals that start with U, ranging from mammals, birds, reptiles and sea animals. Exploring the fascinating world of these creatures reveals their incredible diversity and unique adaptation across the globe.

