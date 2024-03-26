Animals that start with U: From Uakari to Uromastyx (facts, photos)
How many animals start with the letter U? The animal kingdom is broad and is filled with an incredible variety of creatures, from the ones that live in the oceans to those in the highest mountains and from the smallest to the largest. Among these creatures are those animals that start with U, showcasing the uniqueness and wonder of nature.
- List of animals that start with U
- Mammal that starts with U
- Birds that start with U
- Reptiles that start with U
- Insects that start with the letter U
- Sea animals that start with U
- What animal starts with U and has horns?
- What is a rodent that starts with U?
Exploring animals by their start letter helps you learn about species you have not heard of. According to reports, there are nearly nine million diverse species of animals on the planet. This article narrows down on the animals with U.
List of animals that start with U
The list below focuses on the mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and fish starting with U. Get to learn about these fantastic and exotic creatures!
Mammal that starts with U
A mammal is a vertebrate animal characterized by the presence of milk-producing mammary glands for feeding their young ones, fur or hair, a diaphragm, and three middle ear bones. Here is a list of popular mammals starting with the letter U.
1. Uakari (Bald Uakari)
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Mammalia
- Order: Primates
- Suborder: Haplorhini
- Family: Pitheciidae
- Subfamily: Pitheciina
The uakari is a type of monkey that starts with U, although it is unusual among the New World monkeys. Their bodies are covered with long, loose hair, but their heads are bald. These monkeys have the most striking red facial skin of any primate.
2. Ugandan Kob
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Mammalia
- Order: Artiodactyla
- Family: Bovidae
- Genus: Kobus
This type of antelope is found in sub-Saharan Africa in Uganda, South Sudan and Congo. The Ugandan Kob is known for its beauty, agility, and endurance during the rutting season.
3. Urial (Wild Sheep)
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Mammalia
- Order: Artiodactyla
- Family: Bovidae
- Subfamily: Caprinae
- Tribe: Caprini
- Genus: Ovis
Urial is a wild sheep native to Central and South Asia and has been classified as vulnerable due to poachers and habitat loss. Males have large horns, curling outwards from the top, while females have shorter, compressed horns.
Birds that start with U
Birds are a group of warm-blooded vertebrates constituting the class Aves, characterized by laying hard-shelled eggs, feathers, and toothless beaked jaws. They include:
1. Umbrellabird
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Aves
- Order: Passeriformes
- Family: Cotingidae
- Genus: Cephalopterus
Umbrellabirds can be found in Central and South America's rainforests and were named for their umbrella-like hood. The bird has strong legs, short feet, broad wings, acute claws, and a thick bill.
2. Upland Sandpiper
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Aves
- Order: Charadriiformes
- Family: Scolopacidae
- Genus: Bartramia
- Species: B. longicauda
The Upland Sandpiper is a slender, long-legged bird that thrives in open grasslands across North and South America. Its light brown colouring is an excellent disguise for its grassland habitat.
3. Ultramarine Flycatcher
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Aves
- Order: Passeriformes
- Family: Muscicapidae
- Genus: Ficedula
- Species: F. superciliaris
The Ultramarine Flycatcher is a small, vibrant bird with striking blue plumage and is native to the foothills of the Himalayas. Males have electric blue feathers, while females are greyish-brown.
Reptiles that start with U
Reptiles are cold-blooded vertebrates. They have dry skin covered with scales or bony plates and usually lay soft-shelled eggs.
1. Uromastyx (Spiny-tailed lizard)
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Reptilia
- Order: Squamata
- Suborder: Iguania
- Family: Agamidae
- Subfamily: Uromasticinae
- Genus: Uromastyx
Uromastyx is a genus of mid-to-large-sized lizards commonly found in North Africa and the Middle East. They have heavy, spiked tails, which can be used for defence. They are herbivores but sometimes supplement their diet with insects.
2. Uropeltis
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Reptilia
- Order: Squamata
- Suborder: Serpentes
- Family: Uropeltidae
- Genus: Uropeltis
These are a group of snakes notable for their distinctive, blunt tails used for protection and to aid in their burrowing lifestyle. They are primarily found in India and Sri Lanka.
3. Upland Copperhead
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Reptilia
- Order: Squamata
- Suborder: Serpentes
- Family: Viperidae
- Genus: Agkistrodon
- Species: A. contortrix
Upland Copperhead is a venomous snake found in the upland areas of Australia. Unlike other snakes, Copperhead is known to hunt during cold weather.
Insects that start with the letter U
Insects are the only invertebrates with wings. They are characterized by a hard external skeleton, a segmented body, and at least three pairs of jointed legs.
1. Ulysses butterfly
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Class: Insecta
- Order: Lepidoptera
- Domain: Eukaryota
- Family: Papilionidae
- Genus: Papilio
This large butterfly is found in Indonesia, Australia, Papua New Guinea and nearby islands. It is easily recognizable for its strikingly vibrant blue wings, although it closes its wings when resting for camouflaging.
2. Umbonia Spinosa
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Arthropoda
- Class: Insecta
- Order: Hemiptera
- Suborder: Auchenorrhyncha
- Family: Membracidae
- Genus: Umbonia
- Species: U. spinosa
Umbonia Spinosa, popularly known as the Thron Bug, is an intriguing insect found in the tropical regions of the Americans. They have a dorsal horn on their back, which provides protection and camouflage.
3. Urania Moth
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Arthropoda
- Class: Insecta
- Order: Lepidoptera
- Family: Uraniidae
- Subfamily: Uraniinae
- Genus: Urania
The Urania Moth is a day-flying moth with iridescent wings reflecting various colours. It is found in Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean islands. Its larvae feed on toxic plants, making it unpalatable to most predators.
Sea animals that start with U
These are animals that live deep in the seas. These include fish, molluscs, crustaceans, and mammals like whales and dolphins.
1. Ulrey's Tetra
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Actinopterygii
- Order: Characiformes
- Family: Characidae
- Genus: Hemigrammus
- Species: H. ulreyi
Ulrey's Tetra is a tropical fish found in the Paraguay River. They are considered peaceful fish that prefer being housed with other clam fish.
2. Unicorn Crestfish
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Chordata
- Class: Actinopterygii
- Order: Lampriformes
- Family: Lophotidae
- Genus: Eumecichthys
Unicorn Crestfish, also known as Unicornfish, is commonly found in tropical and subtropical waters worldwide. It derives its name from the horn-like projection on its face, which resembles a unicorn's horn.
3. Sea Urchin's
- Domain: Eukaryota
- Kingdom: Animalia
- Phylum: Echinodermata
- Subphylum: Echinozoa
- Class: Echinoidea
Sea urchins are globe-shaped creatures that live on the ocean floor. They move by walking, using their multiple flexible tube feet in a way similar to that of starfish.
What animal starts with U and has horns?
The Urial is a wild sheep with impressive, curved horns found in the mountainous regions of Central and South Asia. Their coat changes colour with the seasons, giving them a unique adaptation to their challenging habitats.
What is a rodent that starts with U?
Uinta Ground Squirrel is a unique rodent found in the western United States. They hibernate most of the year, having the most prolonged hibernation of any mammal in North America.
Above are some animals that start with U, ranging from mammals, birds, reptiles and sea animals. Exploring the fascinating world of these creatures reveals their incredible diversity and unique adaptation across the globe.
