Animals that start with Y: A list with facts and pictures
by  Favour Adeaga

Have you ever wondered what kind of animals in the world start with the letter Y? Well, animals that start with Y are rare and unique, but the animal kingdom boasts a surprising variety you never imagined existed. This article discusses a list of some of these Y creatures with their fun facts and pictorial evidence.

Yacare Caiman, Yellow Labrador Retriever, Yellow-bellied sapsucker
Yacare Caiman, Yellow Labrador Retriever, Yellow-bellied sapsucker. Photo: Westend61, Sue Zellers, Gayle & Bryan Tapp
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Animals starting with Y are a small part of the world's 8.7 million estimated animal species. From fuzzy mammals to fascinating fishes and birds, these animals cut across the different animal families in the world. While some are social and attractive, others are poisonous and dangerous.

Wild animals that start with Y

A few animals that start with the letter Y are poisonous and dangerous to humans. Below are some you should know about!

Yellow Anaconda

Yellow Anaconda
Yellow Anaconda. Photo: Jasius
Source: Getty Images
NameYellow Anaconda
Scientific nameEunectes notaeus
FamilyBoidae
ClassReptilia
LengthClose to 13 feet

These are non-venomous carnivores native to South America that kill by squeezing prey. They belong to the Boidae family and can grow up to 15 feet long and weigh 80 pounds. Unlike other snakes, they consume prey much larger than their body weight and primarily feed on small mammals.

Yacare Caiman

Yacare Caiman
Yacare Caiman. Photo: Westend61
Source: Getty Images
NameYacare Caiman
Scientific nameCaiman Yacare
FamilyCaimaninae
ClassReptilia
LengthThree meters (9.84 feet)

Belonging to the Caimaninae family, these reptiles are found in South America, primarily in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, and Paraguay. They are mid-sized crocodilians, with large males reaching up to three meters (9.84 feet) in length. They are different from normal crocodiles or alligators because they are preyed upon by jaguars due to their smaller size.

Yellow Cobra

Yellow cobra
Yellow cobra. Photo: Tim Jackson
Source: Getty Images
NameYellow Cobra
Scientific nameNaja nivea
FamilyElapidae
ClassReptilia
Length1.2 m to 1.6 m)

In the Animal Kingdom, the Yellow Cobra is one of the deadliest snakes in the world. It is a member of the reptilian family of Elapidae. This highly venomous snake is found in southern Africa. Also known as the Cape cobra, it is dubbed the brown cobra or koperkapel in Afrikaans.

Yellow-banded Poison Dart frog

NameYellow-banded Poison Dart frog
Scientific nameDendrobates leucomelas
FamilyDendrobatidae
ClassAmphibia
Length1.2–2.0 inches (3.1 – 5 cm)

This wild animal ranks among the most poisonous creatures in the world. Its vibrant yellow colouration serves as a warning to its prey. Found in Central and South America, this frog's toxicity comes from its diet of ants and insects.

Yellow Mongoose

Yellow Mongoose
Yellow Mongoose. Photo: Alex Hibbert
Source: Getty Images
NameYellow mongoose
Scientific nameCynictis penicillata
FamilyHerpestidae
ClassMammalia
Length29 cm

They hail from Southern and East Africa, surviving in varied habitats like savannas and woodlands. Known for its vibrant fur and clever hunting tactics, the Mongoose is a carnivore that feasts on insects, eggs, and occasionally small reptiles and mammals. It also carries rabies.

Yellowjacket

Yellowjacket
Yellowjacket. Photo: Nenad Druzic
Source: Getty Images
NameYellowjacket
Scientific nameVespula and Dolichovespula genera
FamilyVespidae
ClassInsecta

They are aggressive wasps found worldwide, commonly mistaken for bees. Their distinct yellow and black markings serve as a warning to potential predators due to their potent sting. While beneficial for agriculture, their sting can be dangerous, especially for those who are allergic.

Sea animals that start with Y

Here are a few oceans and deep-sea animals that begin with Y.

Yellow-bellied sea snake

Yellow-bellied sea snake
Yellow-bellied sea snake. Photo: d3_plus D.Naruse
Source: Getty Images
NameYellow-bellied sea snake
Scientific nameHydrophis platurus
FamilyElapidae
ClassReptilia
Length60 miles (95 kilometers)

The yellow-bellied sea snake is a vicious predator found exclusively in the ocean. It is known for its widespread distribution across the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Yellowtail snapper

Yellowtail snapper
Yellowtail snapper. Photo: Humberto Ramirez
Source: Getty Images
NameYellowtail snapper
Scientific nameOcyurus chrysurus
FamilyLutjanidae
ClassActinopterygii
Length30 inches (75 cm)

This sea animal is renowned as a prized catch for sport anglers and is favoured by aquarium enthusiasts for its vibrant appearance and easy care. It has a yellow stripe and is tagged as one of the fastest-moving sea animals. It can be seen in the western Atlantic Ocean, from Massachusetts to Brazil.

Yellow bass

Yellow bass
Yellow coney fish near reefs for protection. Photo: Comstock
Source: Getty Images
NameYellow bass
Scientific nameMorons mississippiensis
FamilyMoronidae
ClassOsteichthyes
Length 9-12 inches

The yellow bass inhabits the Mississippi River and its tributaries, such as the Trinity and Tennessee Rivers. Its yellow hue distinguishes it, and it lacks a tongue "tooth patch" found in other fishes in the bass family. Despite its record size of 2.95 pounds, it is not as famous for sport fishing.

Yellowfin tuna

Yellowfin tuna
Yellowfin tuna. Photo: Rodrigo Friscione
Source: Getty Images
NameYellowfin tuna
Scientific nameThunnus albacares
FamilyScombridae
ClassActinopterygii
Length43” - 83” (110-210 cm)

The yellowfin tuna, also known as "ahi," is highly prized for its delicious taste and can grow to massive sizes, reaching up to 400 pounds or even larger. Commercial fishing operations heavily target yellowfin, catching over half a million metric tons annually. Efforts to reduce dolphin bycatch have been implemented to protect this species.

Yeti crab

Yeti crab
Yeti crab. Photo: AerialPerspective Images
Source: Getty Images
NameYeti crab
Scientific nameKiwa hirsuta
FamilyKiwaidae
ClassMalacostraca
Length15 cm (5.9 in)

The yeti crab is a curious deep-sea decapod crustacean with hairy arms that collect bacteria for food. It is similar to lobsters and crabs. Discovered in 2005 near Easter Island, it lives along the Pacific-Antarctic ridge by hydrothermal vents. Also, despite its lack of eyes, it has unique survival adaptations.

Birds that start with Y

Different species of birds share the letter Y at the beginning of their names. Check out this list for more insight!

Yellow-eyed penguin

Yellow-eyed penguin
Yellow-eyed penguin. Photo: Richard Barton
Source: Getty Images
NameYellow-eyed penguin
Scientific nameMegadyptes antipodes
FamilySpheniscidae
ClassAves
Length22 - 31 inches

Yellow-eyed penguins are unique birds found in New Zealand and are among the largest penguins in the world. They are big and have black backs, white bellies, and yellow eyes. Sadly, there are not many left because they are in danger. Fishing nets accidentally catch them, making it hard for them to survive.

Yellowhammer

Yellowhammer
Yellowhammer. Photo: Gary Chalker
Source: Getty Images
NameYellowhammer
Scientific nameEmberiza citrinella
FamilyEmberizidae
ClassAves
Length16–16.5 cm (6.3–6.5 in)

These are songbirds found in Europe and Asia. Males are vibrant yellow with brown streaks, while females are duller. They make nests on the ground and have a unique song. Thankfully, they are not endangered to extinction. Their eggs have scribbings on them.

Yellow-bellied sapsucker

Yellow-bellied sapsucker
Yellow-bellied sapsucker. Photo: Gayle & Bryan Tapp
Source: Getty Images
NameYellow-bellied sapsucker
Scientific name Sphyrapicus varius
FamilyPicidae
ClassAves
Length8-9 in

Belonging to the woodpecker family from North America, this bird is well-adapted for foraging in trees. It drills holes in tree bark to feed on sap and insects. Males often choose nesting trees, and nests are reused for many breeding seasons.

Cute animals that start with Y

Are you looking for an attractive animal that starts with Y to use as a pet? Or are you curious to know if some of them are beautiful? No need to worry; this list has got you covered.

Yellow Labrador Retriever

Yellow Labrador Retriever
Yellow Labrador Retriever. Photo: Sue Zellers
Source: Getty Images
NameYellow Labrador Retriever
Scientific nameCanis lupus familiaris
FamilyCarnivora
ClassMammalia
Length36” - 42” (91 - 107 cm)

The Labrador Retriever, a Labrador variant, is renowned for its hard-working nature. It consistently ranks as America's top dog due to its suitability as a pet and a service animal. Labradors are amiable, trainable, and excel in various roles, including service, guide work, and hunting.

Yorkshire Terrier or Yoodle

Yorkshire Terrier
Yorkshire Terrier. Photo: Helen E. Grose
Source: Getty Images
NameYorkshire Terrier
Scientific nameCanis lupus familiaris/Canis familiaris
FamilyCanidae
ClassMammalia
Length12” - 15.5” (30 - 39 cm)

This cute little dog with fur is a mix of a Yorkshire terrier and a poodle, often called a Yoodle or Yorkie-Poos. They are smart and affectionate and have a diverse, hypoallergenic coat, making them popular pets. It originated in Yorkshire, a county in Northern England, in the mid-19th century.

What is a cow-like animal that starts with Y?

The yak, also known as the Tartary ox or hairy cattle, is a sturdy, long-haired breed similar to a cow.

What is an animal beginning with Y?

Y animals include various species, from invertebrates such as the Yellow Shore Crab, Yabby, and Yellow Jackets to mammals like Yak, Yapok, and Yellow Legged Mouse. Reptiles like the Yellow Gecko and the Yacare Caiman, birds such as the Yellow Warbler and Yellowhammer, and fishes like Yellow Tang and Yelloweye Rockfish are all part of the Y creatures family.

What is a mammal that starts with Y?

The Yak is a mammal that begins with Y. There are two types: domestic yak (Bos grunniens) and wild yak (Bos mutus). These hefty, long-haired creatures belong to the Bovidae family and roam the Himalayas, Tibet, Mongolia, and Siberia. They are well-adapted to cold climates and are vital for transportation, milk, and meat in Asia.

What is a water animal that starts with Y?

The Yabby, scientifically known as Cherax destructor, is a freshwater crustacean or crayfish found in Australia's waterways. It is commonly called the Cyan Yabby due to its vibrant blue hue. Its broad distribution across the continent makes it a famous catch among locals. It thrives in various aquatic environments, including streams, rivers, and reservoirs. It feeds on frog eggs, fish, and worms. There are 59 species.

All animals that start with Y are unique in their genus, species, and family. Some are the biggest and deadliest in their animal family. Also, while some exist, others are endangered by extinction and, thus, fighting for survival.

