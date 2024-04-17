Animals that start with Y: A list with facts and pictures
Have you ever wondered what kind of animals in the world start with the letter Y? Well, animals that start with Y are rare and unique, but the animal kingdom boasts a surprising variety you never imagined existed. This article discusses a list of some of these Y creatures with their fun facts and pictorial evidence.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Wild animals that start with Y
- Sea animals that start with Y
- Birds that start with Y
- Cute animals that start with Y
- What is a cow-like animal that starts with Y?
- What is an animal beginning with Y?
- What is a mammal that starts with Y?
- What is a water animal that starts with Y?
Animals starting with Y are a small part of the world's 8.7 million estimated animal species. From fuzzy mammals to fascinating fishes and birds, these animals cut across the different animal families in the world. While some are social and attractive, others are poisonous and dangerous.
Wild animals that start with Y
A few animals that start with the letter Y are poisonous and dangerous to humans. Below are some you should know about!
Yellow Anaconda
|Name
|Yellow Anaconda
|Scientific name
|Eunectes notaeus
|Family
|Boidae
|Class
|Reptilia
|Length
|Close to 13 feet
These are non-venomous carnivores native to South America that kill by squeezing prey. They belong to the Boidae family and can grow up to 15 feet long and weigh 80 pounds. Unlike other snakes, they consume prey much larger than their body weight and primarily feed on small mammals.
Yacare Caiman
|Name
|Yacare Caiman
|Scientific name
|Caiman Yacare
|Family
|Caimaninae
|Class
|Reptilia
|Length
|Three meters (9.84 feet)
Belonging to the Caimaninae family, these reptiles are found in South America, primarily in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, and Paraguay. They are mid-sized crocodilians, with large males reaching up to three meters (9.84 feet) in length. They are different from normal crocodiles or alligators because they are preyed upon by jaguars due to their smaller size.
Yellow Cobra
|Name
|Yellow Cobra
|Scientific name
|Naja nivea
|Family
|Elapidae
|Class
|Reptilia
|Length
|1.2 m to 1.6 m)
In the Animal Kingdom, the Yellow Cobra is one of the deadliest snakes in the world. It is a member of the reptilian family of Elapidae. This highly venomous snake is found in southern Africa. Also known as the Cape cobra, it is dubbed the brown cobra or koperkapel in Afrikaans.
Yellow-banded Poison Dart frog
|Name
|Yellow-banded Poison Dart frog
|Scientific name
|Dendrobates leucomelas
|Family
|Dendrobatidae
|Class
|Amphibia
|Length
|1.2–2.0 inches (3.1 – 5 cm)
This wild animal ranks among the most poisonous creatures in the world. Its vibrant yellow colouration serves as a warning to its prey. Found in Central and South America, this frog's toxicity comes from its diet of ants and insects.
Yellow Mongoose
|Name
|Yellow mongoose
|Scientific name
|Cynictis penicillata
|Family
|Herpestidae
|Class
|Mammalia
|Length
|29 cm
They hail from Southern and East Africa, surviving in varied habitats like savannas and woodlands. Known for its vibrant fur and clever hunting tactics, the Mongoose is a carnivore that feasts on insects, eggs, and occasionally small reptiles and mammals. It also carries rabies.
Yellowjacket
|Name
|Yellowjacket
|Scientific name
|Vespula and Dolichovespula genera
|Family
|Vespidae
|Class
|Insecta
They are aggressive wasps found worldwide, commonly mistaken for bees. Their distinct yellow and black markings serve as a warning to potential predators due to their potent sting. While beneficial for agriculture, their sting can be dangerous, especially for those who are allergic.
Sea animals that start with Y
Here are a few oceans and deep-sea animals that begin with Y.
Yellow-bellied sea snake
|Name
|Yellow-bellied sea snake
|Scientific name
|Hydrophis platurus
|Family
|Elapidae
|Class
|Reptilia
|Length
|60 miles (95 kilometers)
The yellow-bellied sea snake is a vicious predator found exclusively in the ocean. It is known for its widespread distribution across the Pacific and Indian Oceans.
Yellowtail snapper
|Name
|Yellowtail snapper
|Scientific name
|Ocyurus chrysurus
|Family
|Lutjanidae
|Class
|Actinopterygii
|Length
|30 inches (75 cm)
This sea animal is renowned as a prized catch for sport anglers and is favoured by aquarium enthusiasts for its vibrant appearance and easy care. It has a yellow stripe and is tagged as one of the fastest-moving sea animals. It can be seen in the western Atlantic Ocean, from Massachusetts to Brazil.
Yellow bass
|Name
|Yellow bass
|Scientific name
|Morons mississippiensis
|Family
|Moronidae
|Class
|Osteichthyes
|Length
|9-12 inches
The yellow bass inhabits the Mississippi River and its tributaries, such as the Trinity and Tennessee Rivers. Its yellow hue distinguishes it, and it lacks a tongue "tooth patch" found in other fishes in the bass family. Despite its record size of 2.95 pounds, it is not as famous for sport fishing.
Yellowfin tuna
|Name
|Yellowfin tuna
|Scientific name
|Thunnus albacares
|Family
|Scombridae
|Class
|Actinopterygii
|Length
|43” - 83” (110-210 cm)
The yellowfin tuna, also known as "ahi," is highly prized for its delicious taste and can grow to massive sizes, reaching up to 400 pounds or even larger. Commercial fishing operations heavily target yellowfin, catching over half a million metric tons annually. Efforts to reduce dolphin bycatch have been implemented to protect this species.
Yeti crab
|Name
|Yeti crab
|Scientific name
|Kiwa hirsuta
|Family
|Kiwaidae
|Class
|Malacostraca
|Length
|15 cm (5.9 in)
The yeti crab is a curious deep-sea decapod crustacean with hairy arms that collect bacteria for food. It is similar to lobsters and crabs. Discovered in 2005 near Easter Island, it lives along the Pacific-Antarctic ridge by hydrothermal vents. Also, despite its lack of eyes, it has unique survival adaptations.
Birds that start with Y
Different species of birds share the letter Y at the beginning of their names. Check out this list for more insight!
Yellow-eyed penguin
|Name
|Yellow-eyed penguin
|Scientific name
|Megadyptes antipodes
|Family
|Spheniscidae
|Class
|Aves
|Length
|22 - 31 inches
Yellow-eyed penguins are unique birds found in New Zealand and are among the largest penguins in the world. They are big and have black backs, white bellies, and yellow eyes. Sadly, there are not many left because they are in danger. Fishing nets accidentally catch them, making it hard for them to survive.
Yellowhammer
|Name
|Yellowhammer
|Scientific name
|Emberiza citrinella
|Family
|Emberizidae
|Class
|Aves
|Length
|16–16.5 cm (6.3–6.5 in)
These are songbirds found in Europe and Asia. Males are vibrant yellow with brown streaks, while females are duller. They make nests on the ground and have a unique song. Thankfully, they are not endangered to extinction. Their eggs have scribbings on them.
Yellow-bellied sapsucker
|Name
|Yellow-bellied sapsucker
|Scientific name
|Sphyrapicus varius
|Family
|Picidae
|Class
|Aves
|Length
|8-9 in
Belonging to the woodpecker family from North America, this bird is well-adapted for foraging in trees. It drills holes in tree bark to feed on sap and insects. Males often choose nesting trees, and nests are reused for many breeding seasons.
Cute animals that start with Y
Are you looking for an attractive animal that starts with Y to use as a pet? Or are you curious to know if some of them are beautiful? No need to worry; this list has got you covered.
Yellow Labrador Retriever
|Name
|Yellow Labrador Retriever
|Scientific name
|Canis lupus familiaris
|Family
|Carnivora
|Class
|Mammalia
|Length
|36” - 42” (91 - 107 cm)
The Labrador Retriever, a Labrador variant, is renowned for its hard-working nature. It consistently ranks as America's top dog due to its suitability as a pet and a service animal. Labradors are amiable, trainable, and excel in various roles, including service, guide work, and hunting.
Yorkshire Terrier or Yoodle
|Name
|Yorkshire Terrier
|Scientific name
|Canis lupus familiaris/Canis familiaris
|Family
|Canidae
|Class
|Mammalia
|Length
|12” - 15.5” (30 - 39 cm)
This cute little dog with fur is a mix of a Yorkshire terrier and a poodle, often called a Yoodle or Yorkie-Poos. They are smart and affectionate and have a diverse, hypoallergenic coat, making them popular pets. It originated in Yorkshire, a county in Northern England, in the mid-19th century.
What is a cow-like animal that starts with Y?
The yak, also known as the Tartary ox or hairy cattle, is a sturdy, long-haired breed similar to a cow.
What is an animal beginning with Y?
Y animals include various species, from invertebrates such as the Yellow Shore Crab, Yabby, and Yellow Jackets to mammals like Yak, Yapok, and Yellow Legged Mouse. Reptiles like the Yellow Gecko and the Yacare Caiman, birds such as the Yellow Warbler and Yellowhammer, and fishes like Yellow Tang and Yelloweye Rockfish are all part of the Y creatures family.
What is a mammal that starts with Y?
The Yak is a mammal that begins with Y. There are two types: domestic yak (Bos grunniens) and wild yak (Bos mutus). These hefty, long-haired creatures belong to the Bovidae family and roam the Himalayas, Tibet, Mongolia, and Siberia. They are well-adapted to cold climates and are vital for transportation, milk, and meat in Asia.
What is a water animal that starts with Y?
The Yabby, scientifically known as Cherax destructor, is a freshwater crustacean or crayfish found in Australia's waterways. It is commonly called the Cyan Yabby due to its vibrant blue hue. Its broad distribution across the continent makes it a famous catch among locals. It thrives in various aquatic environments, including streams, rivers, and reservoirs. It feeds on frog eggs, fish, and worms. There are 59 species.
All animals that start with Y are unique in their genus, species, and family. Some are the biggest and deadliest in their animal family. Also, while some exist, others are endangered by extinction and, thus, fighting for survival.
