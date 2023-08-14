Was Alana 'Honey Boo Boo's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, arrested for DUI?

It is often said that newcomers to fame are always eager to change and, most times, against their will or without noticing the change in themselves. This is not true for Alana 'Honey Boo Boo's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. He has had his fair share of run-ins with the police before becoming a public figure.

Alana and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. Photo: @pagesix on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Dralin Carswell? He is famous for being the boyfriend of reality television star Alana 'Honey Boo Boo'. He is a fun-loving guy and has been described as respectful by people close to him. But good people have their bad times. He was recently arrested for driving under the influence of illegal substances in the company of his teenage girlfriend.

Dralin Carswell's profile summary and bio

Full name Dralin Carswell Gender Male Date of birth 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Georgia, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 70 Weight in kilograms 154 Body measurements in inches 44-34-37 Body measurements in centimetres 112-86-94 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Partner Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson School Wilkinson County High School College Nashville Technical School

Who is Honey Boo Boo dating?

Dralin is the man after Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's heart. Dralin was born and raised in Georgia, USA. Little or nothing is known about his childhood and family. He graduated from Wilkinson County High School before attending Lincoln Technical School.

Does Honey Boo Boo have a 20-year-old boyfriend?

Yes. Some tabloids reported that Dralin celebrated his 20th birthday in 2021. That was the same year Alana and Dralin went public with their relationship.

This followed an interview where Alana revealed that she does not have so many friends, contrary to what most celebrities are known for. She gave reasons for this by saying it is because trust is a major issue she has with most people.

Although she did not share his identity then, Alana mentioned that she had a special guy in her life. When some fans eventually discovered her guy's identity, they disapproved of Honey Boo Boo and Dralin's relationship because of their age difference.

What is Honey Boo Boo boyfriend's age now?

Dralin Carswell's age will be 22 by the end of 2023. His exact birth date is unknown. Since there are claims that his 20th birthday celebration was held in 2021, he was born in 2001.

Alana Thompson attended Build Brunch at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

What is the age difference between Honey Boo Boo and her BF?

The lovebirds have a four-year age gap between them. While Alana will be 16 in 203, her man will be 22. The age difference has led some fans to label Dralin as a person with sexual attraction to children. A fan even claimed he opted to have a baby because he could not get a wife.

Is Honey Boo Boo in a relationship?

The love birds are still together, mainly since members of both families accept them. According to Alana in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, her relationship is much talked about because they are an interracial couple. Then there is the matter of the age difference. But Alana does not care; she said:

At the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don't really care.

There are reports that the lovebirds are taking their relationship to a new step, with Dralin allegedly planning to relocate near Alana's preferred university. This comes after their romantic red carpet appearance at Alana's prom night.

Dralin Carswell's controversies

Two years before Alana's boyfriend began dating the reality television star, he was arrested for having a consensual undue relationship with a minor. According to details of the incident, he had climbed into the girl's house through a window to do the deed, but the minor's mother reported him. Dralin was let off the hook only after agreeing to meet certain preconditions.

In a more recent event, the Lincoln Technical School graduate was arrested for driving under the influence of banned substances and trying to escape arrest by law enforcement officers. His girlfriend, Alana Thompson, and another friend, Julian Malik Divon Williams, were the other passengers. His girlfriend was not arrested and only brought in as a witness. Julian was arrested as there were outstanding warrants out for him.

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson attended WE TV's Bridezillas season 12 fashion show at The Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe/WireImage

What happened to Sugar Bear?

Michael 'Sugar Bear' Thompson is Alana's father; like his daughter, he is a reality television star. He was recently in the news for missing in action and returning to his words about checking into the rehabilitation facility to start treatment at the Gold Bridge Treatment Center. This was in an attempt to overcome his prescription drug addiction.

Dralin Carswell's net worth

Alana's boyfriend's financial value is unknown, but his lifestyle on social media shows that he lives a reasonably comfortable life. But how much is Honey Boo Boo's family worth? His girlfriend has an estimated net worth of $400,000 courtesy of earnings from reality television show appearances.

Dralin Carswell has comfortably settled into Alana 'Honey Boo Boo's boyfriend status and appears unwilling to relinquish that role anytime soon. He has remained her rock and trusted partner through thick and thin, especially the hate thrown their way by people who rarely know them.

