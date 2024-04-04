Animals that start with I: The ultimate list with facts and pictures

Animals are an integral part of Earth’s ecosystem, playing essential roles in maintaining the balance of nature. From mammals to reptiles, birds, fish and amphibians, these animals serve as pollinators, predators, prey and nutrient recyclers. Get ready to unravel fascinating details about the animals that start with I.

Exploring animals that start with the letter I is a gateway to a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse life forms that share our planet.

It is an opportunity to learn about some of the most obscure species. Here is an enchanting exploration of the animal kingdom, explicitly targeting I animals.

List of animals that start with I

This I animal name list introduces a wide range of exotic creatures, each with its own unique charm and adventure. Data from Active Wild and AnimalWised significantly influenced the research.

No. Animal 1. Iguana 2. Indian cobra 3. Ibex 4. Immortal jellyfish 5. Indian elephant 6. Impala 7. Ibis 8. Irish terrier 9. Imperial moth 10. Indian Rhinoceros 11. Indochinese tiger 12. Iceland gull 13. Ibizan hound 14. Indian bullfrog 15. Italian wolf 16. Ivory-billed woodpecker 17. Indian star tortoise 18. Indian palm squirrel 19. Indian hare 20. Indian grey mongoose

1. Iguana

An iguana on a rock in Florida, USA. Photo: Eduardo Carreno

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Reptilia

Reptilia Order: Squamata

Squamata Family: Iguanidae

Iguanidae Genus: Iguana

Native to tropical areas of South and Central America, Iguanas are herbivorous lizards that often blend into their surroundings. They can recognise colour, shapes, shadows and movement at long distances.

2. Indian cobra

Indian cobra on the ground. Photo: Rithwik photography

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Reptilia

Reptilia Order: Squamata

Squamata Family: Elapidae

Elapidae Genus: Naja

The Indian cobra is a venomous snake that is a member of the big four species responsible for the most snakebite cases in India. Its venom contains a potent post-synaptic neurotoxin that leads to respiratory failure or cardiac arrest.

3. Ibex

Side view of an ibex standing on a rock against mountains. Photo: Johnny Stern

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Artiodactyla

Artiodactyla Family: Bovidae

Bovidae Genus: Capra

An Ibex bird is an example of a mammal that starts with I. Commonly found in North and East Africa, this animal is unique to the male’s large recurved horns. The species can live up to 20 years. In the 15th century, the ibex blood was highly sought-after as a remedy for kidney stones.

4. Immortal jellyfish

An immortal jellyfish has the unique ability to revert its ageing process. Photo: Yiming Chen

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Cnidaria

Cnidaria Class: Hydrozoa

Hydrozoa Order: Anthoathecata

Anthoathecata Family: Oceaniidae

Oceaniidae Genus: Turritopsis

The immortal jellyfish can revert to a sexually immature stage after having reached sexual maturity. This ability allows it to bypass death and become potentially biologically immortal. However, most jellyfish species have a relatively fixed lifespan that ranges from hours to months.

5. Indian elephant

Indian elephant in the wild. Photo: Chuchart Duangdaw

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Proboscidea

Proboscidea Family: Elephantidae

Elephantidae Genus: Elephas

This elephant species is mainly found in Asia, with nearly three-fourths of its population in India. It is smaller as compared to the African elephant. Indian elephants live for 40-65 years, with some reported to have lived more than 75 years.

6. Impala

An impala leaping in Chobe National Park, Botswana. Photo: Paul Souders

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Artiodactyla

Artiodactyla Family: Bovidae

Bovidae Genus: Aepyceros

An impala is a middle-sized antelope occupying Eastern and Southern Africa's savanna and light woodlands. They exhibit an anti-predator strategy, being both browsers and grazers.

7. Ibis

Close-up of an ibis perching in a lake. Photo: Fred Bour

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Aves

Aves Order: Pelecaniformes

Pelecaniformes Family: Threskiornithidae

Are you wondering what bird name that starts with I? Well, this group of long-legged wading birds fit the category. Ibises are monogamous and highly territorial while feeding and nesting. There are four extinct species and 29 extant species of ibis.

8. Irish terrier

A young Irish Terrier lying on the grass. Photo: Bagicat

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Carnivora

Carnivora Family: Canidae

Canidae Genus: Canis

The Irish terrier is considered one of many breeds of terrier. With a life expectancy of around 13-14 years, this dog ranks the fourth most popular breed in Ireland and Britain. This compactly sized dog has a harsh red coat that protects it from harsh environmental temperatures.

9. Imperial moth

The imperial moth is a member of the subfamily Ceratocampinae. Photo: Bill Koplitz

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Arthropoda

Arthropoda Class: Insecta

Insecta Order: Lepidoptera

Lepidoptera Family: Saturniidae

Saturniidae Genus: Eacles

Imperial moths are mainly found in North America and East South America. They exhibit sexual dimorphism, with females generally possessing simple antennae throughout life. On the other hand, males are more heavily marked with blotches of brown, red and purple.

10. Indian rhinoceros

Side view of an Indian rhinoceros in the field. Photo: Taha Raja

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Perissodactyla

Perissodactyla Family: Rhinocerotidae

Rhinocerotidae Genus: Rhinoceros

Also known as the greater one-horned rhinoceros, this species is native to Asia. Indian rhinoceros are mainly solitary animals, only interacting during breeding season. The female’s gestation period is 15.7 months. Additionally, captive individuals can live up to 47 years.

11. Indochinese tiger

An Indochinese tiger in a bamboo forest. Photo: LightSecond

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Carnivora

Carnivora Family: Felidae

Felidae Genus: Panthera

These tigers live in the South-eastern part of Asia. They have a coat of gold or orange featuring a pattern of black stripes. Nonetheless, every Indochinese tiger has a pattern of stripes, so not all two tigers are the same. Despite the name, this species is now considered extinct in China.

12. Iceland gull

Iceland gull flying over the sea. Photo: Andree Thorpe

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Aves

Aves Order: Charadriiformes

Charadriiformes Family: Laridae

Laridae Genus: Larus

Contrary to its name, this bird does not breed in Iceland. It only breeds in the Arctic regions of Canada and Greenland. Due to their scavenging habits, Iceland gulls frequent garbage dumps, sewage outlets and fish-cleaning environments.

13. Ibizan hound

Ibizan hound on the road. Photo: Kristiinatammik

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Carnivora

Carnivora Order: Canidae

These hound dogs are commonly found in Europe. They originated from the Balearic Islands and were used for hunting rabbits. Their coats are red with white and a light tan on their ears, eyes and nose.

14. Indian bullfrog

Indian bullfrog on grass. Photo: Tahir Abbas

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Amphibia

Amphibia Order: Anura

Anura Family: Dicroglissidae

Dicroglissidae Genus: Hoplobatrachus

The Indian bullfrog is a large species of fork-tongued amphibian found in South and Southeast Asia. They possess a dull brownish-green or olive colour, which varies significantly among individual species.

15. Italian wolf

A wolf in the forest. Photo: Chiara Benelli

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Carnivora

Carnivora Family: Canidae

Canidae Genus: Canis

The Italian wolf inhabits the Western Alps and the Apennine Mountains. Even though it is not universally recognised as a distinct subspecies, this wolf possesses a unique mtDNA haplotype and a distinct skull morphology.

16. Ivory-billed woodpecker

A closeup of the ivory-billed woodpecker. Photo: Wirestock

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Aves

Aves Order: Piciformes

Piciformes Family: Picidae

Picidae Genus: Campephilus

This bird is found in extensive forests with dying trees swept away by natural disasters like hurricanes, fires and floods. They have large ivory-coloured bills, curved black claws and a prominent crest behind their head.

17. Indian star tortoise

Indian star tortoise eating grass. Photo: Raghu Ramaswamy

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Reptilia

Reptilia Order: Testudines

Testudines Family: Testudinidae

Testudinidae Genus: Geochelone

The Indian star tortoise is one of the most beautiful tortoises in shrublands and grasslands in Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. Each dorsal shield on these animals has a yellowish centre with tan lines to create a distinctive star pattern.

18. Indian palm squirrel

Indian palm squirrel in Ranthambore National Park, India. Photo: Dinodia Photo

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Rodentia

Rodentia Family: Sciuridae

Sciuridae Genus: Funambulus

The Indian palm squirrel is a rodent species found naturally in India. Also referred to as the three-striped palm squirrel, it has triangular-shaped ears with large eyes that give it a 360-degree vision.

19. Indian hare

An Indian hare on the farm. Photo: Banu R

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Lagomorpha

Lagomorpha Family: Leporidae

Leporidae Genus: Lepus

The Indian hare is native to Southern India and is commonly found in bushes and farmlands in tropical regions. They weigh between 1.35 to 7 kg and have a 40 to 70 cm height. Additionally, the Indian hare is solitary and a bit aggressive during the breeding season.

20. Indian grey mongoose

Indian grey mongoose in the grasslands. Photo: ePhotocorp

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Carnivora

Carnivora Family: Herpestidae

Herpestidae Genus: Urva

These animals in parts of the Middle East and South Asia have pointy faces, short legs and bushy tails with a coarse fur texture. They are solitary animals and go hunting during the day and night. The Indian grey mongoose is an opportunistic feeder that can feed on lizards, mice and snakes.

What animals begin with an I?

Endless animal names start with the letter I. The best examples include the iguana, Indian elephant, Ibis and Impala.

What birds start with I?

The Iberian grey shrike is a medium-sized bird that feeds on insects, small birds and rodents. Native to southern Europe, this animal prefers dry, open countries.

Above are some animals that start with I. Each has unique features and traits that help it adapt to its environment. In addition, some have a long lifespan while others are now threatened species.

