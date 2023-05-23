DURBAN, 22 May 2023: Calling all likers of things. This alert is for you!

Hollywoodbets Celebrates the Durban July With a R1 Million Bonanza. Photo credit: Supplied.

Source: UGC

The Hollywoodbets Durban July Bonanza comprising a host of magical prizes valued at over R1 Million has been launched and is giving away exclusive Hollywoodbets Durban July experiences, cash and a car.

To put yourself in line to win either one of the hottest rides in Mzansi - a VW Golf 8 GTI, one of five all- expenses paid Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience prizes for you and a partner to attend the event, or a share of R250 000 in cash, simply take a bet for R15 or more on horseracing and opt in on the promotions page on your Hollywoodbets account to stand a chance to win.

Entries for the five VIP Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience Trips will be drawn on 10 June 2023, at the Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge race day. Increase your chances of winning by entering now and continue entering to win your share of R250 000 in cash throughout the competition. You can enter as many times as you want; one R15 bet on horseracing is equivalent to one entry.

On race day, Saturday, 1 July 2023, R127 000 of the R250 000 cash prize will be shared as winnings between 10 people. The reason for giving away R127 000 is because this is the 127th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Contestants must be over the age of 18 to participate in the competition and winners will be selected randomly via a draw from all valid entries. Detailed competition Ts and Cs can be found here.

The 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July promises to be “Out Of This World” and the R1 million Bonanza prizes up for grabs is just the start.

Hollywood Sportsbook is a licensed betting operator. Hollywoodbets supports responsible gambling. No persons under the age of 18 years are permitted to gamble. Winners know when to stop. South African responsible Gambling Foundation toll-free counselling line 0800 006 008 or WhatsApp help to 076 675 0710.

Source: Briefly News