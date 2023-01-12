Ndavi Nokeri is making Mzansi incredibly proud in New Orleans and looked absolutely gorgeous at the preliminary round of Miss Universe

The Miss SA organisation posted a video of the Limpopo beauty queen dazzling audiences in New Orleans, where the contest is held

Social media users are loving their queen and are holding thumbs that the Miss Universe crown will be returned to South African shores

Ndavi Nokeri continues to make South Africans proud with her fabulous showing at the 71st Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Ndavi Nokeri is doing the most in New Orleans. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

The Miss SA organisation posted a video on Twitter of the 23-year-old dazzling crowds on stage at the preliminary round of the contest.

Briefly News previously wrote about social media polls naming Ndavi as a firm favourite to claim victory at the pageant.

The Limpopo-born beauty queen is sharing a room with Miss Namibia, Cassia Sharpley.

The Miss SA organisation’s tweet was captioned:

“Our Queen is live on the @MissUniverse stage! Let’s go South Africa.”

Netizens showed support for Miss SA

Ndavi received support from Mzansi peeps who are fully behind her and ready for the beaut to win the pageant.

Here is the post and some reactions from tweeps:

@SihleMurdo is amped and excited about where they can view the pageant:

“Where can I watch?”

@Flynton6 thinks Miss SA has a good chance of taking home the crown:

“This queen is a strong contestant.”

@potego_anna is rooting for Ndavi:

“Yes, gal. Well presented.”

@Neil____1 is in awe of Miss SA 2022:

“Stunning is an understatement.”

@KDuminy remarked:

“Beautiful.”

@AndileQwabe_ loves her look:

“Just beautiful!”

A new Miss Universe will be crowned on 14 January and South Africans can watch the action on DStv, Channel 103 from 3am on 15 January.

