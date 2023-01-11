South Africans are rallying behind former Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida, for landing a TV gig

The 26-year-old announced that she will be a presenter on The Home channel’s Afrimaxx show

Social media users were incredibly proud of the beauty queen and rushed to wish her well for the new venture

Shudufhadzo Musida is making Mzansi super proud with her latest venture and took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be taking on a TV gig.

Shudufhadzo Musida is making big moves. Image: shudufhadzomusida.

Source: Instagram

The former Miss SA noted that she will be a presenter on The Home channel’s Afrimaxx show.

In her post, the 26-year-old reflected on her journey and how far she’s come from being the shy and insecure young girl she once was. She further opened up about how excited she was about the new opportunity.

Shudufhadzo explained that she’ll be discussing African art, design, cuisine, history, fashion, and culture.

Social media users proud of former Miss SA breaking into the television industry

Many peeps wished the former beauty queen well on her new adventure and even Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, congratulated her:

Zozitunzi said:

“Congratulations, beautiful.”

Liesllaurie added:

“Congrats, queen!”

Dranesumbizvo wrote:

“I love @thehomechannel and saw you on there. Congratulations, Shudu. Onwards and upwards.”

gail_mokwatlo reacted:

“Miss SA is truly the beginning and not the end. Congratulations, queen.”

dzoe_ahmad noted:

“You are the true definition of what it means to find yourself in discomfort; making sure every dream checklist is ticked. All the best.”

nkumbulo_mthuli commented:

“Such inspiring words! We are truly more alike than we think! Congratulations, Miss Musida! Onwards and Upwards!”

Here is her post:

