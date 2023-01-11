Rachel Kolisi is making waves after showing off her big chop on social media, with her stylish do, impressing many peeps

The 32-year-old noted that it’s been a whole 18 years since she’s had her hair cut as short as her current style, but she’s ready to embrace the change

Commenting on the pics she posted online, netizens expressed how much they loved her new hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Rachel Kolisi is turning heads with her gorgeous new hairstyle, featuring a shorter look that shapes her face beautifully.

Rachel Kolisi is embracing change through her new hairdo. Image: rachelkolisi.

Source: Instagram

The Springbok captain’s wife explained that with all the change happening around her, she decided to take the leap and go for a big chop.

Rachel further said that it’s been close to 20 years since she’s cut her hair as short as she has right now.

The stunner posted pictures on Instagram, as well as a short clip which showed her long hair before being cut.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The 32-year-old captioned her post:

“When everything else is changing what’s one more? I would never let anyone else except @howehair do this to my hair!

"18 years since I cut it this short! Obviously not a fan of change.”

Social media users compliment Rachel Kolisi’s hairdo

Netizens loved the beautiful momma’s haircut and complimented her in the post’s comment section:

Basetsanakumalo said:

“Hey, gorgeous.”

Sueduminy added:

“Wow, wow, wow. You look stunning, my friend.”

Karinismyname wrote:

“Love it. Really suits you!”

Nlorinda remarked:

“Short, chic and easy! Looks good and ready for the changes.”

mia_schmidt loved her style:

“Love this hair length on you!”

thishan3 is wowed:

“Oh my gosh, I love it! You look so fun.”

Here is the post:

Rachel Kolisi shares gorgeous pic of her and Siya in Adelaide

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that the Springboks played against Australia in Adelaide and despite losing, Rachel Kolisi was all smiles. She joined her hubby in the Australian city for the game.

Rachel shared a gorgeous snap of herself and the Springbok captain and captioned the pic:

"Main squeeze forever."

The power couple is constantly setting goals and melting people's hearts with their cute relationship.

The pair have such a great dynamic and are constantly having fun with each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News