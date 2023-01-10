Ndavi Nokeri is one step closer to clinching victory at the Miss Universe pageant, taking place on Saturday, 14 October

According to online polls, Miss SA is a firm favourite to claim the crown, and would become the fourth South African to do so

Mzansi peeps have been fully behind Ndavi, with the beauty queen regularly posting updates from New Orleans, where the 71st Miss Universe is held

Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, is making waves internationally and has been referred to as a ‘favourite’ to win the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri is ready to claim the Miss Universe crown. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The Limpopo-born babe has been keeping Mzansi peeps up to date with her journey in New Orleans, with South Africans standing firmly behind their queen.

According to The South African, online platforms such as Missiology and Miss Universe Predications have dubbed the stunner as a Miss Universe front-runner.

Miss SA keeps fans updated on Miss Universe journey

Briefly News previously wrote about Ndavi vowing to keep Mzansi peeps updated with her Miss Universe journey.

The stunner has done exactly that by posting pictures and videos during each leg of the pageant’s build-up.

The Miss SA organisation has also tweeted some of the beauty queen’s best looks, asking peeps to choose their favourites.

Here is the post:

Commenting on the tweet, netizens noted that they were fully behind Ndavi:

@IsraelMoukangwe said:

“It’s giving Miss Universe. She is serving.”

@olwe_Malgas added:

“This girl will be crowned Miss universe.”

@oxacoll remarked:

“Always stunning.”

The Miss Universe contest will take place on Saturday, 14 January and broadcast on DStv 103 at 3am on 15 January.

