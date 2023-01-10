Former beauty queen, Rolene Strauss, has taken to social media to share some valuable relationship advice with peeps

The 30-year-old posted about how vital it is for couples to dream together and make plans to achieve various goals they have

Many social media users loved her advice and complimented how the former Miss World and her hubby looked together

Rolene Strauss has taken to the socials to offer peeps helpful relationship advice, noting the importance of couples growing together.

Rolene Strauss offered peeps cool relationship advice. Image: rolenestrauss.

Source: Instagram

The former Miss World noted that it is important for people to share dreams with their significant others.

The 30-year-old is happily married to South African entrepreneur, D'Niel Strauss and the pair have two kids together.

Rolene’s Instagram post read:

“Dreaming together as a couple has so many benefits! Not only do we get to create shared goals and work towards them together, but it also helps to strengthen our bond and improve our communication.

“It gives us a sense of purpose and direction, and provides us with motivation and encouragement to pursue our dreams.”

The former Miss SA also said that sharing goals fosters stronger intimacy:

“Sharing our dreams and aspirations with each other creates a deeper level of intimacy and vulnerability and allows us to offer each other emotional and practical support.

“Working towards shared goals and dreams together increases our sense of accomplishment and happiness as a couple.”

Here is the post:

Social media users were inspired by the beaut:

micheala_erasmus said:

“Love. Planning our months or year with my hubby.”

Moiraprince added:

“You both look so stunning.”

fauzi_rizaldi05 wrote:

“So sweet.”

