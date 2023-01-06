Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, continues to have Mzansi peeps on the edge of their seats with her Miss Universe updates

The 23-year-old has been sharing pictures and videos from her experience as Day 2 of the pageant proceedings commenced

Among her exciting updates, Ndavi shared that she has Miss Namibia as a roommate and received her official Miss Universe sash

Ndavi Nokeri has South Africans on the edge of their seats with her posts about the Miss Universe contest.

Ndavi Nokeri is loving her Miss Universe experience. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The beauty queen took to Instagram to post pictures and clips from her experiences, the food she’s been eating in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the competition is held and more.

Miss SA 2022 also shared that she has fellow African beauty, Miss Namibia, Cassia Sharpley, as a roommate.

On her Instagram stories, Ndavi posted about officially being given her Miss Universe sash as a representative of South Africa as Day 2 of the pageant proceedings commenced.

Here are some pictures of key moments from the 23-year-old’s Miss Universe experience:

Mzansi peeps would love to see Ndavi Nokeri taking home the Miss Universe crown

In 2019, Zozibini Tunzi was the last South African to rock the crown, becoming the third woman from the country to do so.

Insta peeps loved the picture of Ndavi with Miss Namibia:

Zanelephakathi said:

“Cuties.”

Liesllaurie added:

“Love, love, love!”

johnnydavids38 remarked hopefully:

“The last time Miss South Africa shared a room with Miss Namibia, she ended up winning Miss Universe in 2017.”

The new Miss Universe is set to be crowned on Saturday, 14 January 2023.

Ndavi Nokeri shows off curly hairdo, South African peeps ready for her to bring Miss Universe crown home

In a related story by Briefly News, Ndavi Nokeri looked stunning in New York City, with a stunning curly hairpiece ahead of her Miss Universe showing.

Before heading off to New Orleans, where the contest is held, Miss SA 2022 had a blast in the Big Apple and visited some key monuments in the United States, such as Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

Source: Briefly News