Many South Africans are up in arms that Ndavi Nokeri didn’t make it to the top five of Miss Universe

Miss SA made it to the top 16 of the contest, with Miss USA, R'Bonney Gabriel, clinching victory at the beauty pageant

While some Mzansi peeps were proud of Ndavi’s showing at the contest, others were disappointed that she did not bring home the crown

South African peeps have had mixed reactions to the results of Miss Universe, which saw Miss USA, R'Bonney Gabriel, clinch victory in New Orleans.

Ndavi Nokeri was a top 16 finalist. Image: @Official_MissSA.

Source: Twitter

Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri, made it to the top 16 of the contest. While some peeps were proud of how well she represented Mzansi, others were disappointed that she didn’t make the top five of the competition.

Briefly News previously wrote about the Limpopo-born babe reportedly being a firm favourite to win the pageant.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Miss SA making it to the top 16 of the Miss Universe contest

Social media is buzzing with reactions since Miss USA has been crowned Miss Universe, with the hashtags #Ndavi, #MissUniverseSouthAfrica, and #NdaviForMissUniverse trending on social media.

Commenting on a post by Miss SA, that expressed pride in Ndavi, social media users were divided.

Here is the post and top reactions from tweeps:

@Vee_Usiba said:

“Well done, mbhuri yale Tzaneen! You represented us very well.”

@naledijumbo remarked:

“Your hairstylist did you dirty.”

@Samke_Makhoba wrote:

“This organisation should have at least given us a top 10. They must bring back the previous organisation.”

@LeshidiSemono commented:

“She looks like a dream.”

@vuyodigala noted:

“Making us proud, baby.”

Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, and Miss Dominican Republic, Andreína Martínez, are the first and second runners-up of the 71st Miss Universe, News24 wrote.

