Bonang Matheba's mother, Charlotte Mokoena, took to Twitter to express her pride and admiration for her daughter on her 36th birthday

The renowned corporate executive raved about the qualities that have made Bonang excel in her career, making her a role model for many young women

Fans of the TV host echoed Charlotte's sweet words in the comments section and wished Bonang a happy birthday

Charlotte Mokoena penned a heartfelt birthday message to Bonang Matheba. Image: @bonang_m/Instagram and @Kekepile/Twitter

South African media personality Bonang Matheba has captured the hearts of many with her infectious charisma, a plethora of talents, and hard work.

Bonang Matheba's mom shares touching tribute on daughter's birthday

On June 25th, the influencer celebrated her birthday, and in light of the occasion, her mother, Charlotte Mokoena penned a heartwarming Twitter message to her beloved daughter.

In the sweet post, Charlotte highlighted her daughter's , which have made her a true standout in her career.

"Celebrating you, Bonang. Happy birthday Mmaweledi, my baby. You deserve all the happiness coming your way. Celebrating your beautiful soul, tenacity, resilience, fortitude, kindness, and generosity. Love you BoniGirl, and super-proud of you. Onwards!"

Bonang celebrates 36th bday at a small event

Supporters of the iconic broadcaster joined Charlotte in celebrating her daughter with birthday wishes.

On Sunday, the Miss SA 2023 judge had a private bash with close friends and a few industry mates, including Boity.

See the tweet below:

Fans gush over Charlotte Mokoena's bday post to Bonang Matheba

@Dhlamini_TGF said:

"Who wouldn't want to her mom, your messages are such a powerhouse. Who wouldn't want to be her mom?"

@justitia_lejoy0 mentioned:

"Belated happiest birthday to lerato la pelo yaka. Blessings upon blessings and thank you for holding her hand. I love you."

@_misspops stated:

"Love your daughter shem. An icon. "

@LoveChr95721429 stated:

"Ncoh BoniGirl wa mama o hodile."

