Zahara's photo from her photoshoot embracing her Xhosa roots has been heavily criticised by South African netizens

After the singer shared a pic, online users trolled Zahara saying her makeup made her look like a corpse

Despite the mockery, Zahara's loyal fans showered their fave with genuine compliments in the comments section

Zahara has been targeted by social media trolls once again. The Loliwe singer's recent photo shoot left fans disappointed with her appearance.

Zahara’s photo shoot pic has left South Africans unimpressed with her makeup. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, Zahara posted a photo of herself dressed in traditional Xhosa attire. The musician embraced her Xhosa roots, as her caption hinted that she adores everything about her tribe.

However, some online users were unimpressed with Zahara's choice of photo. Netizens mocked her face beat, claiming that the makeup artist had turned her into a corpse.

Other trolls commented on Zahara's photo, saying she has a Phuza face that makes her look old. The 34-year-old has been accused of being an alcoholic numerous times.

Zahara's "drunk" performance at the Macufe Festival 2022 remains one of her biggest controversies. Peeps were convinced the talented musician drank an alcoholic beverage that made her slur her words while performing some of her hit songs.

Despite the harsh online trolls, Zahara's devoted fans showered her with genuine compliments, writing:

@VuyisaNtsini said:

"This is so beautiful, and you are proud of your culture ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #XHOSAGIRL"

@ThobelaMacanda3 said:

"Her Majesty ❤️"

@SiyaMlue shared:

"The only country girl."

@Sisko06097745 posted:

"You're very beautiful ❤️"

@tumlumz commented:

"The queen ✨"

@kseanego4 reacted:

"I love you and your music."

