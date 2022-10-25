Zoleka Mandela is not letting her cancer diagnosis and treatment stop her from living her life

The author raised concerns when she revealed that she had begun treatment for cancer in her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of six shared that she had slowly but surely started working out again

Zoleka Mandela is not letting her cancer treatment deter her from doing what she loves.

Zoleka Mandela has announced that she has begun workout sessions despite her cancer diagnosis. Image: @zolekamandela.

The although who announced a few weeks back that her cancer had returned said that she had started working out again.

According to TimesLIVE, the mother of six said she was aiming to do two r three moderate workouts per week because of the pathological fractures of her bones as a result of skeletal cancer. She said:

"As some of you may already know, I have cancer of the (bone metastasis) bone i,e. cancer in the spinal cord and hip, as well as in my lung and liver. I have taken up exercising yet again to manage the side effects of the cancer as well as to improve my physical and mental health or well-being."

Zoleka Mandela's Instagram followers hailed her for her strength. Many loved that she was not letting her critical condition stop her from living her best life.

@judithsephuma said:

"Terminally free❤️. Post let’s get inspired sis."

@som1sbaby added:

"What God cannot do does not exist.... U will live longer longer longer than the doctors says ."

@ngomayam commented:

"Kodwa Sis Zo how do you do it? How do you manage to pick yourself up and be a source of strength to others, a beacon of hope kodwa you yourself are going through the most? I pray for you with all my heart... May GOD hear our prayers ❤️."

@yamalekane wrote:

"Your strength and positivity towards life amaze me you are a true warrior and some of us are really finding hope and healing through your story and thank you for sharing your life with us❤️Zoe❤️ strength to you, always in our prayers."

@zukiswa2 said:

"Zoleka you continue to be such an inspiration to many of us❤️ Keep walking with your head held high Love you lots."

