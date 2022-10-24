A Nigerian lady simply identified as Mmesoma was left heartbroken after her relationship of three years hit the rocks

This is as her boyfriend began dating her friend and wants nothing to do with Mmesoma anymore

Mmesoma shared their last Whatsapp conversation on social media as she expressed sadness over the incident

A relationship of three years has hit the rocks as the boyfriend took interest in his woman's friend.

The saddened lady named Mmesoma lamented over the breakup on TikTok with a video screenshot of her last chat with her ex-boyfriend.

He called it quits on their relationship. Photo Credit: The Good Brigade, TikTok/@benjaminmmachi

Source: UGC

Mmesoma tried to iron things out with him as she confronted him for posting videos of himself and her female friend.

In the leaked chat, she expressed sadness that they ended the previous night on a good note, only for her to be blocked the next day.

In his defence, her estranged boyfriend said Mmesoma was disturbing him. He reminded her that he never promised marriage and warned her that anyone she sees him with henceforth should not be her concern.

With a note of finality, he said their relationship was over and blocked Mmesoma again.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

thapi said:

"Iyooo u remains me of u that day writting a paragraph begging nd begging that day was painful up until be admitted at hospital bcz of depressed."

Quombie said:

"Sis mike was 5yrs you're lucky if it was 3 and the fact that I've not healed yet and it's 6months i feel you...and it's wears coz what you were told."

Omotola Oluwalonimi said:

''Mine was last month during my final exams, it was like a death sentence but am fine now and not ready for another heartbreak."

enhlencanana said:

"Yooooh just leave him ,don’t send him paragraphs….it not gonna be easy but lemme him go …..you gonna get a guy who will value you."

Umaiya lat's branny said:

"At least u Three years me it was eight years but move on sis he's not yours and your cute for someone else who knows ur value."

CHIAMAKA said:

"Dats wat just happened to me they always leave us for our best friends especially girls trust no girl."

Source: Legit.ng