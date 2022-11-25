Yolanda Mvelase took to Instagram to share that she has been with Kwesta for a whopping 12 years

The rapper's wife posted a beautiful picture of them lovingly embracing each other to celebrate their anniversary

Her followers were surprised the couple had been together and left heartwarming messages for the celeb couple

Kwesta and Yolanda Mvelase celebrate being together for 12 years. Image: @yonessalvv

Source: Instagram

Kwesta and Yolanda Mvelaste are serving couple goals on social media with a sizzling picture to mark their anniversary.

The Khetile Khetile hitmaker and his stunning wife didn't write long soppy captions and allowed the picture to tell a story about their love.

The couple got married in 2019 but have been together for 12 years, and they have two beautiful daughters.

Their union has not been all rosy, and their marital issues have played out in the public. Rumours started circulating earlier this year that Kwesta was having an affair with a woman from Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The news was revealed by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula tweeted about the alleged side chick and said her name was Nthabiseng.

It seems all is well now with their marriage and their fans gave Yonelewa and Kwesta some love in the comments.

"God bless your union. Blessing upon blessing.❤️"

See the Instagram post below and more comments:

@tshepivundla said:

"Happy Anniversary to you both.❤️✨ Wishing you guys many more years."

@alunade_ mentioned:

"Ncaw man, was listening to his old albums this week. Ahhhhhh, beautiful man."

@chantelcnenkocy wrote:

"Ah, 12? Wow, Happiest Anniversary.❤️"

@busisiwe.mramba posted:

"Ah, 12? Wow, Happiest Anniversary.❤️"

@mpumelelomafambana added:

"Khethile khethile.❤️"

@bandile_andie_ commented:

"We love your love.❤️"

@gcabaunathi said:

"Beautiful image.❤️"

@daphnejena wrote:

"Happy anniversary."

