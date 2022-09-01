Kwesta took to social media to share a cute photo of himself and his wife Yolanda Mvelase bood'up, which drew a lot of attention

The Mayibabo rapper and his beautiful wife Yolanda have been married since 2019 and are dubbed Mzansi's celebrity 'It couple'

According to reports, the couple has recently been caught up in cheating allegations, with what appears to be proof circulating the internet

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kwesta has showered his wife with love despite cheating allegations. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Mvelase are still going strong after dating for 10 years and having married in 2019.

The Ngud' hitmaker shared a sweet post on Instagram. Kwesta posted a picture of him and Yolanda looking as if nothing exists outside of them being in love. Dakar even added a romantic caption to the stunning image, saying:

“Until ngilala ngoxolo kwamele silale ndawonye. (I'm at peace knowing I wake up next to you every day).”

On Instagram, Kwesta shared the following snap:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kwesta's fans gush about the stunning couple

@purefabrics.inc said:

"Respect your wife, in front and behind the camera."

@dj_magangane wrote:

"Beautiful ❤❤"

@khozqlalll shared:

"My best couple ever ❤️"

@trapphouserecoreds posted:

"It's a good look."

@cymangahfaith commented:

"Mae favourite couple them Vilakazi"

@theotekolo replied:

"Salute and well-said kwestaThat's an assurance to her."

@drip_like_sthe also said:

"this is a major inspiration to me seeing how settled you @kwestadakar "

@bee_ancarm added:

"Beautiful may God bless you with many more years together. Stunning couple."

According to The South African news publication, the couple has recently been rumoured to be hitting rock bottom. Musa Khawula, a Twitter blogger, broke the news to Mzansi peeps. The news outlet further reports that Khawula claimed Kwesta spends quality time with his alleged side-chick whenever he visits Mpumalanga. Nthabiseng, according to The South African, is the woman in question.

Musa Khawula shared the following posts on Twitter:

Big Zulu shares snaps with Kwesta and K.O after juicy hip-hop beef, rap fans react: “Where ss Duncan”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to share snaps of himself with Kwesta and K.O. The rappers trended for the whole of last week after they dissed each other in new songs.

Their beef started when Big Zulu dropped 150 Bars and shaded the entire hip-hop industry, including K.O and Kwesta. In response to Big Zulu's diss track, Kwesta and K.O each released their own tracks roasting Nkabi.

Taking to Twitter, Big Zulu posted pics of the three of them chilling and having a big boys chat. The three stars didn't take their beef to the street, as it only ended in the studio.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News