South African actress Khanya Mkangisa has gone fully public with her love life with Desmond Williams

Khanya Mkangisa had stayed mysterious about what was going on between her and Desmond Williams after rumours that circulated that they were dating

Controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula shared some clips of the couple, and now fans of Khanya Mkangisa rejoiced at the truth

Khanya Mkangisa has confirmed the rumours that she and Desmond Williams are a couple with an adorable video.

Khanya Mkangisa and Desmond Williams opened up with a cute video of their Sunday together as a couple. Image: Instagram/@ilovekhanya/@desmond_williams

Khanya Mkangisa took to her Instagram to show off her relationship with Desmond Willians for the first time. Fans were gushing over the new couple.

Khanya Mkangisa's romantic Sunday with Desmond Williams

According to TimesLIVE, twitter blogger Musa Khawula stirred up rumours about Kanye and Desmond, and now Khanya has shared an adorable video of the two enjoying the beach. Khanya calls Desmond her best friend as they share some drinks and PDA.

TimesLIVE reports that Khanya feels she is making progress in her career and hopes for more joy in her future.

Celebs and fans react to Khanya Mkangisa and Desmond Williams

Fans were ecstatic at how smitten and happy Khanya looked with her new beaux Desmond.

Ayanda Thabethe wrote:

"Sundays are for lovers."

TV personality Duma Ntando reacted to the post:

"Khanya❤️."

Reality star Somizi Mhlongo wrote:

"It's time ibetha istena."

@ohsoyouottie commented:

"At least you posting your man that’s means he is all for yourself my girl ❤️we love to see it happiness looks good on you Khanya."

@_leeratow wrote:

"Love is indeed a beautiful thing"

@zandyskosana added:

"Ohhhh my love looks beautiful on you my Boo "

@bee_mayisela commented:

"Love seeing you Loved! "

@truefona commented:

"Auwwwwww this is beautiful Bethuna "

