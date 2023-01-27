Nasty C is reaping the benefits of staying true to his artistry and putting in the work necessary to reach international stardom

The rapper has solid relationships with US rappers such as TI and has stated that he wants song features to come naturally rather than being paid for

Recently, the SMA rapper's flow and bars earned recognition from American superstar Chris Brown

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nasty C's tireless efforts to promote himself, not only in Africa but around the world, are finally bearing fruit.

Nasty C says working hard and making solid relationships in America helped him find his foot in Hollywood. Image: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the world seemed to come to a halt for many Mzansi musicians, but the rapper was on the move, making his name known in Hollywood and other major international stages.

Opening up to TshisaLIVE, the 25-year-old said he has always wished to be a global public figure and was not ashamed to start from the bottom in the United States.

Instead of going by the book and paying for song features, Nasty C said he focused on building solid relationships with the likes of legendary US rappers like TI.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"But because I waited, he found out who I was and he already knew my story and what kind of person I was. And he was already a fan of mine. There was already mutual respect before we even started making music. I think this relationship is bigger than 'Oh, that's just an African rapper I made a song with' type of vibe," said Nasty about TI.

Aside from making useful contacts, Nasty said that waiting for your time to come is critical when entering a foreign industry.

"Patience really servd to my advantage."

Fans Praise Nasty C after Chris Brown showed love to his freestyle

Nasty C's massive presence in the US was recently felt in Mzansi when American popstar Chris Brown posted him on his Instagram account. @sahiphop247 reshared the video on Twitter.

Check out peeps' reactions below:

@Supreme_Fwesh said:

"A collab together would be fire."

@charlie_mvuyana shared:

"Gone boy, worldwide!!"

@ketstlhabane_ posted:

"Well-deserved recognition."

@RowanNgobeni replied:

"We’ve won."

@mf_leroy commented:

"Best rapper in Africa."

@chumavee also said:

"When it comes to flow and bars, Nasty C is untouchable I’m afraid ❤️"

@rodgers_rodrick added:

"First Blxckie now Nasty C ❤️"

Big Zulu trends after praising Nasty C for taking Mzansi hip hop abroad, netizens laud him for showing love

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has showered Nasty C with love on social media.

The talented rappers previously collaborated with Nigeria's Patoranking on the hit song We Run The Road. The smash hit captivated a large number of fans who couldn't get enough of it. According to SA Hip Hop Mag, it was a follow-up to Big Zulu's controversial diss track 150 Bars.

Recently, Big Zulu praised Nasty C for putting Mzansi hip-hop on the map in a dedicated Twitter post. Nkabi lauded Nasty C's flawless artistry and dubbed him a hero.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News