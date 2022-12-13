Big Zulu has praised Nasty C for his contributions to the South African Hip Hop scene, particularly for broadening the genre's appeal

The gifted rappers previously collaborated with each other as well as Nigeria's Patoranking on the smash hit song We Run The Road

After seeing the tweet he dedicated to Nasty C, Mzansi netizens showered Big Zulu with praise and love

Big Zulu has showered Nasty C with love on social media.

Big Zulu has thanked Nasty C for being consistent in pushing Mzansi hip-hop abroad. Image: @nasty_csa and @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The talented rappers previously collaborated with Nigeria's Patoranking on the hit song We Run The Road. The smash hit captivated a large number of fans who couldn't get enough of it. According to SA Hip Hop Mag, it was a follow-up to Big Zulu's controversial diss track 150 Bars.

Recently, Big Zulu praised Nasty C for putting Mzansi hip-hop on the map in a dedicated Twitter post. Nkabi lauded Nasty C's flawless artistry and dubbed him a hero. Big Zulu wrote:

"Uthando Lunye mtaka gogo Mapholoba siyabonga mashiya mahle ukusithatha usibeke ebalazweni phesheya kwe lwandleSibonge Qhawe lakith @nasty_csa Ayzondi iNkabi"

Fans who saw the bro-to-bro love on the timeline praised Big Zulu. The post received over 1000 likes, and the comments were filled with Mzansi expressing gratitude to Big Zulu for giving Nasty C his flowers while he could still smell them.

Netizens also urged Big Zulu to take his craft outside of South Africa as well. According to his fans, the Voicemail rapper has the potential to succeed as an artist outside of Mzansi. Peeps shared the following comments:

@ThembaMolo85 said:

"Izinsizwa zenza njalo ziyabambisana Shuni Wenkabi"

@Sizwembokazi6 shared:

"Sekusele wena mtanekhehla ukuthi uyosimela eZimbabwe Bhut ne"

@sakhise69691707 posted:

"Zulu man with some power."

@mthobzet88 replied:

"Uthando kuphela"

@Tasterreblanche commented:

"Shuniiii"

@SirBobb47309591 added:

"The last sentence..? Those who come from East Rand would know....(flash back)"

Big Zulu snaps pic With KO, sparks collab talks among hip-h heads

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu's new pic with K.O sparked collaboration talks on the timeline. Hip-hop heads were convinced that the two rappers have an upcoming song together.

Big Zulu took to his Twitter timeline and posted the pic he snapped with the Sete hitmaker. He revealed that him and K.O are on good terms after they dissed each other in diss tracks they dropped a few months back.

In the pic, it looked like the Mali Eningi hitmaker and Mr Cash Time were filming a music video. In 150 Bars, Big Zulu complained that K.O ignored him when he asked for a feature.

