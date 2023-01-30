Lady Du has taken to her Twitter timeline to share a different opinion about Kings of Joburg 2 after the series received criticism following its release

The Amapiano star said she loved the storyline and advised other viewers to pay attention when watching the series so that they don't miss any important parts

Netizens in her comments section seemed to agree with her, as they also lauded the star-studded cast

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After brutal reviews from Twitter users about Kings of Joburg 2, Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker Lady Du has come out to defend the series dedicated to the late Shona Ferguson.

Lady Du says she enjoyed watching 'Kings of Jouburg' and has urged viewers to pay attention to the storyline before bashing it. Image: @ladydu_sa and @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

According to Leisure Byte, viewers took to their timelines immediately after the release of the Netflix series to slam the storyline, saying it's not well written. The general mood on Twitter was that the Fergusons, who are the producers of the show, failed to utilise their all-star cast to bring out a thrilling story.

Despite all the harsh criticism, there were people who said that the series was worth watching and Lady Du was among them. She praised Ferguson Films on Twitter, saying the story is dope and needs viewers to pay full attention to grasp it.

"Kings of jhb needs you to sit the whole day and watch it to understand it. It’s actually so dope and interesting. I love it. It’s our South African Money Heist."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lady Du's Twitter followers agree with comments about 'Kings of Joburg 2'

@vha_venda3 said:

"It is very interesting. I finished the whole season yesterday."

@sebatamathibela shared:

"I love the plot twist of Veronica It was so unexpected and it slapped."

@PrincessSkhu posted:

"Very true. It's very nice and well written."

@KComfort3 replied:

"It slapped hard. Shout out to @Ferguson_Films #KingsOfJoburg @Thembiseete_."

@DjNgwazi_ commented:

"It’s too dope."

@SGT_KyleGarrick added:

"We are entitled to our own opinion and I agree with yours."

Kings of Joburg 2 trends as fans share mixed opinions, many aren’t feeling the series

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kings of Joburg 2 was charting Twitter trends following its highly anticipated release. Social media users were split about the cast and storyline.

Some fans said the series was not captivating enough and couldn't watch past episode three while others said they binge-watched until the last episode.

Twitter users felt the storyline was not coordinated and legendary actress Connie Ferguson should have stayed a mermaid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News