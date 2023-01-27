Amapiano vocalist Lady Du is over the moon after receiving the payment from the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro)

The Bheka Mina Ngedwa hitmaker took to social media to let everyone know that the organisation has released payments

People have since flooded her comments section to congratulate her, while others asked her to help them with money

Yesterday, January 26, Samro announced on social media that it has collected over 500 million in licences and royalty income for 2022 and has seen an increase of R38 million compared to the previous year.

The organisation also reacted to Lady Du's celebratory tweet, saying they are working hard to collect licence fees and distribute royalties.

According to IOL, the music organisation plans to collect R1 billion in the coming royalty collection cycle.

"Samro’s composers, authors, lyricists and publishers can rest assured that Samro is a proactive and innovative organisation that is always looking for new ways to protect their interests and ensure that they are compensated accurately for their work," the publication quoted Samro's chairperson, Nicholas Maweni

Fans React to Lady Du's Samro announcement

Taking to the comments section to react, many people cried to the music star for financial help.

@MaropengChiko3 commented:

"Please send R200 so that we can properly celebrate, hoza."

@south_prescott said:

"Nota is rich today I know he owns everyone's music."

@Itumelengmalisa wrote:

"@Ladydu_sa please give us an estimate of how much a hit song actually makes from Samro, we've beeen wondering."

@thato_stalion:

"Can I have a young eWallet."

