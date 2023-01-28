The highly anticipated Kings of Joburg 2 is finally here and social media users are dishing their honest opinions

Twitter is awash with mixed reactions from peeps saying the Netflix series is not giving what it's supposed to give

Others even said Connie Ferguson should have stayed a mermaid instead of also featuring in the series

However, some fans said Kings of Joburg 2 is top-notch and a perfect way to honor the late Shona Ferguson's legacy

Kings of Joburg 2 is charting Twitter trends following its highly anticipated release. Social media has been split about the cast and storyline.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching ‘Kings of Joburg 2’. Image: @TallZo and @JohnsonAwalle.

Source: Twitter

Some fans said the series was not captivating enough and couldn't watch past episode 3 while others said they binge-watched until the last episode.

Twitter users felt the storyline was not coordinated and legendary actress Connie Ferguson should have stayed a mermaid.

Mzansi reacts to Kings of Joburg 2

@ZeroVolt6 said:

"Done watching & I loved it. They should've said you should have higher qualifications to watch it! It is fast-paced & slightly complex but definitely satisfying through & through. #KingsOfJoburg."

@krapulana commented:

"Aowa banna, #KingsOfJoburg season 2 ain't it It's all over the place nje. So much hopping. It just shows the quality that Shona brought into their product company."

@TrezzLife added:

"#KingsOfJoburg They should have canceled it ain't easy finishing another man's vision."

@Siwe02334196 said:

"I don’t know if I was watching Money Heist, Columbiana, Billionaire's Club Vampire Diaries, or Stranger things. Did they watch this before it premiered? #KingsOfJoburg."

