The Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) axed stars, Sandra and Theo, opened up about their plans after being voted out of the competition this past Sunday, January 29

They were the first to be eliminated since the show premiered and have since opened up about how they felt about the eviction

The two are planning to focus their energies on building their brand and making it big as musicians

Theo and Sandra open up about their plans. Images: @bigbro_africa

Theo and Sandra's dream to walk away with Big Brother's $100 000 died and they have no choice but to explore other avenues.

The two recently opened up to TshisaLive about their plans outside the BBTitans competition. According to the publication, Theo said he wants to focus on his music career. He revealed that he wants to try different ideas to help him grow his brand.

"Things are going to change and I want to try different things. I'm adjusting quite well. I think I'm going to take my time," Theo said as quoted by the publication.

Sandra wants to take her music internationally

Sandra told the publication that she is also into the music industry and will be focusing her energy on building her brand as a singer.

The reality TV star, who dabbles as red carpet host, said she wants to expand her brand and explore the vixen work with international artists.

"I'm going to get into skin care as well. It is only going up from here. I'm going to be a big dog. I'm going to take it one step at a time,” Sandra said.

