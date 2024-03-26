A new report has claimed that Costa Titch was poisoned before his stage performance, leading to his collapse and death in Johannesburg last March

Speculation around his death initially suggested an epileptic seizure, but his mother denied this, stating he had no history of epilepsy

Social media reactions indicate many believe someone close to the rapper was involved, with allegations of poisoning and financial foul play emerging

A popular psychic who comments about celebrities' deaths has shared an account of what allegedly happened to South African rapper Costa Titch who collapsed and died while performing on stage in Johannesburg in March last year.

A new post has alleged that Costa Titch was poisoned. Image: @costatitch

Source: Instagram

Psychic reveals Costa Titch's cause of death

The circumstances surrounding Mzansi rapper and dancer Costa Titch's death are still shrouded in mystery. Initially, people speculated that he had an epileptic seizure due to the stage lights and died. His mother poured cold water on the speculations and stated that her son was not epileptic and was not using any narcotics.

Fast forward a year later, a social media post sent chills down Mzansi's post after allegedly revealing what happened to the Big Flexa hitmaker. Per the post shared on X by a user with the handle @KhumaloDanica, the psychic alleged that the rapper was poisoned moments before hitting the stage.

The post further noted that the effect of the poison was accelerated by jumping around during his performance. Costa's bank accounts were also reportedly wiped soon after his death and his funeral was hurriedly planned without his mother's consent.

Fans weigh in on details about Costa Titch's death

Social media users seem to agree with the psychic's version of the matter. Many stated that they believed one of the rapper's close associates knew what happened to him.

@ManimoDj said:

"The day ones he was with before the event "

@MfanafuthiNgw16 commented:

"Somebody said they used the smoke and the lights ..."

@MoSepeng added:

"Even Jesus Christ was sold by his day one."

@LuyaBrownie added:

"Poor lad, I can’t believe they took his life so easily. It’s truly sad."

