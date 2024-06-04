The controversial podcaster Mac G recently made insensitive comments regarding J Molley's suicide attempts

A video of the star commenting about the events that took place on social media regarding the rapper went viral on Twitter (X)

Many fans and followers shared in the comment section that they stand with Mac G

Mac G shared some insensitive comments regarding J Molley. Image: @hoodpharmacist, @macgunleashed

South African controversial podcaster Mac G dragged another celebrity on social media regarding their unnecessary attention-seeking posts.

Mac G's insensitive comments regarding J Molley's suicide attempts trends on X

J Molley has been making headlines after he published several posts contemplating taking his life.

Recently, Mac G had something to say about the troubled rapper's suicide attempts during their latest Podcast and Chill episode. The star said that he had no sympathy for people like J. Molley.

The clip was posted by a Twitter (X) user @ThisIsColbert, who wrote:

"I have no sympathy for people like J Molley, go ahead, kill yourself. Do you know how many people who'd wish to still be alive, and wena you wanna play with life like that? 'I'm killing myself', fcvk outta here,"

Fans agree with Mac G

Many fans and followers agreed with what the podcaster said about J Molley's stunt. See some of the comments below:

@PrinceLigos wrote:

"Bruh am with Mac G. You know someone out there just bombed while sleeping and wena you just wanna kill yourself, mxi go ahead."

@sai_nomafusi said:

"MacG, I'm with you on this one."

@AurthurTsh49310 responded:

"I stand with Mac G."

@Siga07160980 commented:

"Although it seems cold but he is right."

@Andrew67500920 replied:

"I stand with him on this."

@Andilek97550687 tweeted:

"I agree with him."

