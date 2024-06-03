South African DJ and producer Chymamusique is hosting a free braai for his Twitter (X) fans on his birthday

The star shared a post on Twitter telling his tweeps that he'll be doing a braai this coming weekend for them

The DJ also mentioned that it'll be limited to 150 people and couldn't wait to host them

Chymamusique will host a free braai for his tweeps. Image: @chymamusique

Source: Instagram

The South African DJ and producer Chymamusique has something planned for his tweeps.

Chymamusique to host a braai for his Twitter (X) fans

Earlier, the DJ and record producer made headlines on social media about being down and out and also shared a post about how he dealt with the stress and hardships.

After rumours of his financial hardship circulated online, Chymamusique became a hot topic. The DJ surprised his fans online. The star announced he would host a free braai for his tweeps on his birthday weekend.

Chymamusique shared the post on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"My Birthday braai next weekend . Free spit braai & potjiekos . This one is for my tweeps. See you guys there . Limited to only 150 people."

See the post below:

Chymamusique's fans reacted to his invitation

Shortly after the star shared the invitation on social media, many netizens reacted to the post. See some of the responses below:

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"Do it in Cape Town, will be there."

@andikho_ryt said:

"Lemme check my DM for location."

@DineoTsaBadimo commented:

"I wanna come, my social anxiety better chill."

@Thabo_Tshisi responded:

"I missed the camp, please squeeze me in Bro."

@KingDon_za commented:

"Please don't choose a place that is far some of us don't have cars or 4k uber."

@Mo_Mofenyi mentioned:

"If you are still asking for location just know you are not within the 150."

Chymamusique speaks on spiritual attacks

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ and record producer Chymamusique said he was going through spiritual warfare and decided to step away from the spotlight for a while.

A fan who noticed he was not as active on social media asked the South African DJ and record producer about it. In an interview, Chymamusique said he has been going through some challenges spiritually and will open up about them soon.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News