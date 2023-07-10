Award-winning DJ Chymamusique has been going through a spiritual warfare which has forced him to step away from the spotlight

A fan noticed that he was not as active on social media, more especially Twitter, and the concerned fan asked him about it

In an interview, Chymamusique said he has been going through some challenges spiritually and will open up about them soon

Chymamusique has opened up about his life challenges and why he has no longer been active on social media.

Source: Instagram

Life has not been easy for award-winning DJ Chymamusique, who recently opened up about his life challenges.

A concerned fan asked him on social media why has he been MIA, and he got an honest response from the music producer.

Chymamusique to get candid about his spiritual warfare

A fan @MarvinMohubedu asked Chymamusique why he quit Twitter. The DJ responded by saying he would return soon.

"I’ll be back. Currently Facing some life difficulties, I promise I’ll fight and bounce back ASAP."

Chymamusique says he has been going to church and praying more

The DJ told TshisaLIVE that he had been actively going to church and praying often.

He told the news publication that he could not precisely open up about this because he, too, does not understand it.

DJ Fresh congratulates Chymamusique on his Sama wins

At the South African Music Awards, Chymamusique walked away with three awards for; Male artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Dance Album.

Receiving his flowers from DJ Fresh, he said his accolades are long overdue:

"Your 3 South African Music Awards are overdue and well deserved."

Nota Baloyi trolls Chymamusique, says career is dying as he earns far less than Inno Morolong

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi trolled Chymamusique by saying his career is dying in front of his fans.

He pointed out how Inno Morolong earns and said it is twice what Chymamusique earns.

"Inno Morolong gets @Chymamusique’s annual gig revenue in a weekend of hosting… His DJ booking fee can’t even pay for Eva Modika’s hospitality rider. His music career faded many years ago & after this tweet, many people will be surprised that he’s still alive. He must thank me!"

Source: Briefly News