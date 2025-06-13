Comedian Mpho Popps said he recently learnt that President Cyril Ramaphosa watches his show, People Need Comedy (PNC) Skits

The comedian posted a photo shaking his hand at the Black Business Council Gala Awards

Fans and supporters of the show congratulated Mpho Popps on his latest achievement of being recognised by someone powerful

Mpho on getting President's support

The award-winning comedian, Mpho Popps, recently revealed that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa watches his hilarious YouTube show, People Need Comedy (PNC) Skits.

The comedian attended the Black Business Council Gala Awards, where President Ramaphosa was also in attendance.

Taking to X (Twitter), the comedian announced the latest exciting discovery:

"Finding out the president watches Official_PnC made my whole year," he wrote.

Fans react to Mpho's post

Viewers of PNC Skits congratulated Mpho Popps on his latest achievement of being recognised by someone powerful.

@Katlego_Velile exclaimed:

"Lenyora!!"

@Godfrey47596946 hailed:

"Bro, you take me back to PMS times (Pure Monate Show), you make us forget our troubles, great work man."

@HULISANINEMS30 shared:

"You deserve this, brother. We see your hard work. Fly to that top."

@NtshepyK gushed:

"Cupcake is just a kind and cute older man."

@we2bee asked:

"That's great. What I really anna know is where did you get Papa Penny's hair for tha last skit?"

@LedwabaKoena1 stated:

"With the rate you’re going with that parliament of yours, we are not even sure if this picture is real or not."

@kunene_nkuli shared:

"From here on, you are going to be featured in the white house in the next meeting."

@phestahiver shared:

"This guy hosts everything, hey. It’s him and Clement Manyathela, maybe they have the same management."

@NnaKgabo_ said:

"That suit is something, I tell you. Just magnificent."

@Yogae11332246 asked:

"So your suit can change colour? Nice."

@Mtezula67 said:

"You have been honoured."

@_masemola5517 reacted:

"Ones here to lead the nation, the others here to lead the fashion trends."

@bongwe_ncube joked:

"Please, don’t do a Trevor Noah on us after this."

Mpho Popps pokes fun at Papa Penny

Umkhonto we Sizwe Member of Parliament, Penny Penny, was previously part of a Sports, Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee meeting. While there, the Papa Penny Ahee reality TV star, raised a question about accountability in parliament.

Penny ignited a debate about the people who are appointed to parliament and whether they do their jobs correctly.

The meeting held on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, gripped the entire country as many people dragged Papa Penny. Comedian Mpho Popps decided to turn this into humour by creating a funny skit on 11 June 2025.

