Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has done it again on social media by sharing a cool snap with his lovely wife, Sphelele Makhunga

Khune is seen in a viral photograph posing with Sphelele as they enjoyed an outing while riding on quad bikes

The two lovebirds are wearing super stylish pink outfits and Amakhosi fans are now sharing their reactions and love for their favs

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune continues to enjoy fine living off the field of play. The Amakhosi netminder is seen posing with his beautiful wife, Sphelele Makhunga.

The two lovebirds enjoyed a ride on quad bikes as they took time out of their hectic schedules. The pair is getting all the praises on social media as many people are impressed with the well-captured photograph.

Khune headed to Instagram to post what looks like a throwback snap, saying his wife should ensure she takes him to the same destination to have some peace of mind. Khune wrote:

“Take me back to this moment please @laaylaymak.”

Itumeleng Khune is receiving good reactions from his fans. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Bontlemokaleng said:

“PinkPanther @itukhune32.”

@Asanda.Mak.xx said:

“Yoh.”

@Shukza1 said:

“My captain - we waiting for you patiently. Those ball distributions and clean sheets.”

@Andytixy said:

“Can you tell me what phone did you use to take this picture, it's ridiculously beautiful.”

@Lindz346 said:

“Another black love winning.”

@Ladymam1 said:

“Beautiful couple, you're both blessed to have each other.”

@Moeketsikhaile said:

“This is what we love to see Captain, my Captain.”

@Tendaninaturena said:

“Beautiful family.”

@Luckyzondiofficial said:

“Amakhosi for life.”

@Precious_Tee_Munyai said:

“Parents of two cute girls.”

