Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has done it again and wowed his social media followers by dropping a super cool snap

Khune is posing with his lovely wife, Sphelele, as they are spotted wearing all pink outfits and the pair is really happy

The Amakhosi keeper’s post has attracted South African musician Cassper Nyovest and there are positive reactions from social media users

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is a happy chap and his latest snap suggests just that. The stalwart headed online to share a beautiful picture with his stunning wife, Sphelele Makhunga.

The experienced football player is seen with his partner wearing stylish outfits in pink and says they are not the Black Panther but a pink one. Khune is still revered as one of the most talented netminders ever produced in South African football especially by one of the most loved clubs in Southern Africa, Amakhosi.

It seems the former FIFA World Cup keeper is enjoying his time out during the current FIFA international break and the pictures definitely bear testimony to that. The viral post has also grabbed the attention of Mzansi’s finest musician, Cassper Nyovest.

The post reads:

@Casspernyovest said:

“Danko Captain!!! Le tletse. Yall killed the fits too... Love.”

@Initiator777 said:

“Hoh...adorable.”

@Drpeppalive said:

“Aaalot mate.”

@Sibonelox40 said:

“Supporting Mzansi.”

@Tendaninaturena said:

“So beautiful.”

@Maps_Mphatswe said:

“Le bantle yang baga Khune.”

@Zezawitbooi said:

“Clean grootman.”

@Kgadisto_Kgadisto said:

“Beautiful couple.”

@Thabomothibi said:

“Itu le batle gore la tshwanelana.”

@Siphiwesmith12 said:

“Favorite couple.”

Bafana Bafana beat Zimbabwe in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Coming back to football matters, Khune’s protégé and understudy, Ronwen Williams led the national side to a victory over Zimbabwe on Thursday night. The South African side now needs a draw against Ghana in their final Group G qualifier away from home on Sunday. Should Hugo Broos’ men bag that favourable result, they will secure a place in the play-offs, thus boosting their World Cup aspirations. There’s no doubt that Khune is also rallying behind the former African champions.

