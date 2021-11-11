Itumeleng Khune’s Wife Sphelele Drops Stunning Pics With Kids Along the Coast

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife has once again wowed Mzansi on social media with stunning images

Sphelele is seen without her hubby, Khune, but with her two lovely kids on the beach as she celebrated her daughter’s birthday

Many social media users feel she is a blessed mother with two lovely babies and some reaffirmed their love for the stunner

Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, recently spent some time on the beachfront and celebrated her daughter’s birthday. Sphelele is a great mother and one can judge the images and she says her little girl celebrated her fifth birthday.

It seems the stunner was in Durban and soaked in the sun along the coast. Inspired South African social media users are joining the conversation on her Instagram timeline. Some are also praising her beauty and how lovely her two children are.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper’s beautiful wife is spotted with her two kids and many soccer fans and Makhunga’s followers including her siblings from KwaZulu-Natal are really impressed. She wrote on Instagram:

“Today we are celebrating Lesedi being exactly 5 months. SideNote: picture no2 is my everyday life: @phumingidi.”

Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele, is a hit on social media. Image: @Laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@NtuthukoSiyabonga397 said:

“Bakhula oshanaaz.”

@Kgadisto_Kgadisto said:

“Beautiful family mommy.”

@SakhiMkhatshwa said:

“I love you.”

@Rampapeaudrey said:

“Family, so beautiful.”

@Zwelijonas said:

“I don't know you but I love you so much...your motherhood is great.”

@Phililemoabi said:

“Beautiful.”

@sthokomrsmkhize said:

“Awwww honey.”

@Loohtha said:

“Beautiful.”

“Adorable”: Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune spends a sweet moment with daughter Sedi

In other reports, Briefly News posted that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune might be sidelined by his club but his presence on social media spaces keeps his fans inspired. The Amakhosi keeper recently shared a snap as he spent time with his daughter, Lesedi.

The veteran netminder is currently on a FIFA international break as many national teams are focusing on playing their World Cup qualifying matches this week. Bafana Bafana are up against Zimbabwe on Thursday night before meeting Ghana on Sunday.

Itu opted to spend some time with his lovely family and his picture with the daughter tells that he is indeed a good father.

There are massive reactions to the image as it has also attracted former Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande.

Some fans feel the experienced gloveman must consider retirement and launch his own goalkeeper academy where he can develop more talent.

Source: Briefly.co.za