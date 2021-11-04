Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has dropped yet another quality snap on social media pages

The retired Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Tshabalala, is seen in a viral snap chilling with his friends Steroliza and Sbu Motha

Many football fans are interacting with the former FIFA World Cup player after visiting the township to reunite with his friends

Former Kaizer Chiefs skipper Siphiwe Tshabalala is a hit on social media after posting a snap spending time with his friends. The dreadlocked legend headed online to Instagram to share a beautiful picture with his friends, Sbu Motha and Steroliza.

It seems the two guys are also Amakhosi fans and the image is attracting positive reactions from the football fraternity. ‘Shabba’ is also praised by his fans for not forgetting his roots and friends despite his success and celebrity status.

Looking at the viral snap, it seems the former Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu midfielder recently visited the kasi to spend time with his peeps. The three guys can be seen chilling in front of a car on what looks like a relaxed occasion.

The dreadlocked midfielder may have hung up his boots, but there’s no doubt he remains an idol to many local social media users as they share their encouraging comments.

Football fans are impressed by Siphiwe Tshabalala's snap. Image: @SiphiweShabba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Angelamichaelfxtm said:

“So cute.”

@Themba_tt_Thsbalala said:

“Magenge.”

@Msa_Ben34 said:

“Aphola kamnandi amarazo.”

@ZunguManzini82117 said:

“Awe magents, Danko.”

@Thug_Oioh said:

“The line of Jozi kings.”

@SbonisoMolefe24 said:

“King Shabba.”

@Macufekekae said:

“Boy boys.”

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala pays tribute to retired Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Checking out a previous story, Briefly News posted that AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has showered his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Reneilwe Letsholonyane with praise following his retirement.

The Bafana Bafana icon says he was honoured to play together with the dreadlocked legend. ‘Shabba’ posted a very sweet message on Instagram and tagged the former footballer.

The two players are credited for having played a crucial role for the Soweto giants in the past few seasons as they collected a number of trophies under coach Stuart Baxter.

"Honoured to have been a part of your glittering football journey. You have a good story to tell. The journey continues."

@Macdufftheselector said: “Shabba and Yeye was the best combo in football. You guys killed a lot of teams.”

@Asief_Ebrahim said: “One of the goats from 2010.”

@Mnqobingunezi said: “One of the best Kaizer Chiefs players.”

