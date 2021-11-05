“Happiness”: Mzansi Wowed and Praising a Beautiful Young Family, Pic Goes Viral

A young South African family is receiving all the positive messages on social media for being an inspiration to the youth

The social media account holder dropped a cool snap of his young family as he posed with his wife and beautiful child

The digital community is now sharing their own photos, saying it’s rewarding to have a solid foundation when it comes to family life

@PapiZwane2 has wowed his social media followers after sharing a beautiful snap of his family. The Twitter account holder has shared a photo posing with his lovely wife and child.

South Africans are now praising him and many say he is a blessed man. Zwane also congratulated his peers who dropped their own snaps with families. Some of the guy’s followers are urging him to have another beautiful baby and he found the comments so funny.

The viral post is receiving all the positive hopes for singles guys and ladies who also say they wish to have such a solid foundation in their lives. @PapiZwane2 wrote:

“Noma kungathiwani, This side of life is where it’s at for me.”

A social media user is praised by Mzansi netizens. Image: @PapiZwane2/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@TMgubhela said:

“Mangethe phinda omunye Qhawe kulindwe bani?”

@TL_Khumalo said:

“Mina I'd minus the female species and just be with the offspring.”

@Abednego82 said:

“Umntwana ufana namamakhe.”

@PapiZwane2 said:

“All the best brother.”

@SiphiweSips said:

“Bro, this slaps differently. I wouldn't substitute it for anything.”

@Shawdy_Bee said:

“Yoh, God bless the fathers that are keeping it together, I also hope those women are genuinely happy and not bekazeling.”

@Health_Deli said:

“This thread... generational curses are being broken.”

@Mcebo said:

“Nazoke Mangethe. Indoba ibe nesisekelo esiqinile, okunye nokunye sekungalandela.”

@Moscowdollar123 said:

“I love this type of black happiness taking place in this picture, this is beautiful bro.”

