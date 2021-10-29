Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Ituemleng Khune and his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, are an inspiration to many young couples in Mzansi

The two lovebirds recently posted another powerful image on social media as they can’t just stop posing for the camera

Many social media users are sharing their congratulatory messages to the lovely pair and many are idolising the two lovebirds

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumekleng Khune has brought Twitter to a standstill after sharing yet another hot snap with his lovely wife, Sphelele Makhunga. The Soweto giants are currently taking a break from their hectic DStv Premiership schedule and Itu opted to spend time with family.

The veteran gloveman is seen with his wife in another stylish outfit as they chilled at home. South Africans are inspired by the lovely couple and Briefly News naturally headed online to pick up a few motivating comments from the football fraternity and those who just love the couple.

Khune headed to the most loved social networking application to praise his wife and in return, Sphelele also penned a sweet message in recognition of her hubby's love.

Football fans are inspired by Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga. Image: IIKhune3216/Laaylaymak7/Twitter/Instagram

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@KoosJiyane2 said:

“You are my role models.”

@OwasePSJ said:

“Abafazi are playing a very big role in the development of a footballer and men in general. If Old John Mabizela had a wife when he was in @SpursOfficial he would have been very successful.”

@uMaster_Sandz said:

“Khune and his beautiful wife.”

@RealRayzer said:

“Bona! Wena you're still my Mzansi's number 1, Bona kere le Squad nna ke tshepha wena.”

@Israel_Rikhots said:

“Make us Proud skipper..... Family comes first.”

@Collen4601 said:

“Ekse Itu. You look good with your woman. I wish you happiness.”

@Mama_Sihle said:

“I just love how sparkly n bright her eyes are!! She seems like a really nice person who cries very easily mara.”

@MduhKamusa said:

“Naze nabahle the Khunes.”

Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune shares sweet family pic, gushes about love

In a previous story, Briefly News published that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has uploaded a beautiful snap as he spent time with his family on holiday.

The Amakhosi keeper headed online to post the stunning image and says he loves his daughters.

Khune is seen with his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, and their two lovely daughters in an open space in what looks like a countryside surrounding. The Bafana Bafana stalwart is still loved by many social media users and football fans from around the continent.

Khune wrote on Instagram: “I just love how our daughters admire our love for one another @laaylaymak.”

Source: Briefly.co.za