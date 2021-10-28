“Love’s a Winner”: Mzansi Stunned by Itumeleng Khune & Wife’s Hot Image at Home

Itumeleng Khune and his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, are always a hot favourite when it comes to social media circles and their recent posts confirm that

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Khune and Sphelele, posed for the camera at their home as they dressed in stylish black outfits

Social media is abuzz as Amakhosi fans and social media users react to the viral images and many are hoping to see the keeper in action for the club

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Love is always in the air in the Khunes and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune headed online once again. The Amakhosi netminder is always cheering on his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, and Briefly News takes a look at the most recent snaps the keeper posted online.

The Soweto giants’ veteran is madly in love with his stunner and he shared cool photographs on Instagram. In one of the pics, the two lovebirds are seen wearing stylish outfits.

The star baller is dressed in all black while her partner is spotted in a classy dress and they are captured standing on the stairs. At the same time, credit should be given to their skilled photographer who is highly skilled.

Mzansi celebrates Itumeleng Khune and his wife, Sphelele. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Puse_The_Queen said:

“I love the way you love your wife keeper.”

@Xolanim95 said:

“Love is always a winner.”

@Ibuthelezi77 said:

“All the best on your companionship broer, love looks cute on you guys.”

@HamiltonSiyaya said:

“My Captain nomuntu wakhe.”

@ItuKhune32 said:

“@siyabongankosi_sn10, Dankie Grootman.”

@DeeMcloving said:

“You have an eye for these people, dope.”

@Matthewskgobetsi said:

“The king and queen Khunes.”

@KweaziCele said:

“Dankie captain Khune.”

In the second post that looks like an old photo where Sphelele was expecting their child, some of the pair’s followers feel the stunner is expecting once again. Khune wrote:

“Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.”

@Tusokwakhephungashe said:

“Ndoda lengane wayiphuthuma kangaka congra...boi siyakukhumbula epalini buya boi.”

@Bontlemokaleng said:

“How I love it when the people I love, love each other @itukhune32 @laaylaymak.”

@Pulani104 said:

“I loved you for the moment l saw you in you, l saw hops and dreams for the future begin to blossom, l hoped you became everything and to be how grateful l am no matter how old you are and you always be my beautiful daughters, l will love both of you with all.”

Itumeleng Khune remains an absentee for Kaizer Chiefs

As they look to make it five games in the DStv Premiership without a loss, Khune will be gunning to return to the number one spot. In their previous four matches, Amakhosi bagged two wins and as many draws. They beat SuperSport United and Chippa United but were held by Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu. Having played in one match so far in all competitions, the number one stopper will hope to add more numbers next to his name.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune shares sweet family pic, gushes about love

In a previous story, Briefly News published that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has uploaded a beautiful snap as he spent time with his family on holiday.

The Amakhosi keeper headed online to post the stunning image and says he loves his daughters. Khune is seen with his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, and their two lovely daughters in an open space in what looks like a countryside surrounding.

The Bafana Bafana stalwart is still loved by many social media users and football fans from around the continent. Khune wrote on Instagram:

“I just love how our daughters admire our love for one another @laaylaymak.”

Source: Briefly.co.za