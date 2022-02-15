Phelokazi BigBear Mp shared a breathtaking video of herself performing a handstand with a little pizazz

The stunning curvy lady surprised many TikTok users with her core strength and amazing flexibility as she did the exercise with ease

As always, haters will be haters but Phelokazi responded to them in the classiest way she possibly could

Phelokazi BigBear Mp showed her amazing strength and flexibility on TikTok. Phelokazi did a wall handstand before sliding her legs down and back up and balancing on her hands. Her core strength is undeniably high!

Before getting back into a standing position, the stunning woman performed a handstand with her legs split apart. Social media users were gobsmacked at her ability to maintain such a strong and difficult exercise.

While many TikTok users brought up Phelokazi's weight she took everything with a pinch of salt and tons of positivity. The breathtaking queen of curves was a picture of class as she responded to some rather negative comments.

This curvaceous lady wowed the TL with her strength, flexibility and ability to respond to comments with ease. Image: @bigbearm / TikTok

Source: UGC

Her inspiring clip gained over 181 000 likes on TikTok:

Cyber citizens commend Phelokazi's work

@thabisonhlanhlang said:

"Anything is possible and it all seems impossible until it's done."

@Elethu Matu wrote:

"My excuses must be erased after seeing this."

@tolurighteous shared:

"Size is not a barrier."

@Afandeshikii commented:

"Wow this is great mama."

@brooklove1double responded with:

"You have great technique! Nicely done!!!!"

@The Unoriginal Megal added:

"Your handstand form is lit."

