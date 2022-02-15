Curvy Stunner’s Amazing Strength and Flexibility Dazzles on the TL: “Size Is Not a Barrier”
- Phelokazi BigBear Mp shared a breathtaking video of herself performing a handstand with a little pizazz
- The stunning curvy lady surprised many TikTok users with her core strength and amazing flexibility as she did the exercise with ease
- As always, haters will be haters but Phelokazi responded to them in the classiest way she possibly could
Phelokazi BigBear Mp showed her amazing strength and flexibility on TikTok. Phelokazi did a wall handstand before sliding her legs down and back up and balancing on her hands. Her core strength is undeniably high!
Before getting back into a standing position, the stunning woman performed a handstand with her legs split apart. Social media users were gobsmacked at her ability to maintain such a strong and difficult exercise.
While many TikTok users brought up Phelokazi's weight she took everything with a pinch of salt and tons of positivity. The breathtaking queen of curves was a picture of class as she responded to some rather negative comments.
Her inspiring clip gained over 181 000 likes on TikTok:
Cyber citizens commend Phelokazi's work
@thabisonhlanhlang said:
"Anything is possible and it all seems impossible until it's done."
@Elethu Matu wrote:
"My excuses must be erased after seeing this."
@tolurighteous shared:
"Size is not a barrier."
@Afandeshikii commented:
"Wow this is great mama."
@brooklove1double responded with:
"You have great technique! Nicely done!!!!"
@The Unoriginal Megal added:
"Your handstand form is lit."
